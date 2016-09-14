Kangaroos Represent at Sporting

Students saw six goals in a competitive match between Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamo on UMKC night last Friday at Children’s Mercy Park. 200 UMKC fans chanted with super Sporting fans and drummers, who were relentless the entire game.

After each of Sporting’s three goals, a device behind the net shot thousands of pieces of blue confetti into the air, electrifying the crowd. (Men’s Coach Rick Benben and women’s coach Chris Cissell should ask Sporting’s Peter Vermes if his confetti guy can get some gold confetti- for Durwood Stadium.)

“It was a cool, entertaining game, ending 3 to 3, and the halftime show was fun to watch,” said UMKC student Davit Kuljanishvili. The only critique he had was in the seating. “It would have been better to have the students all together instead of spread out, and maybe wearing UMKC shirts.”

With 20 minutes left in the match Kansas City fans collectively rose to their feet to cheer their team on. They lived the moments with the Sporting players, groaning whenever the referee made a call favoring Houston and watching intensely when Sporting advanced into the final third. Every fan was there to support one idea, a Kansas City Sporting victory.

Sporting had the lead going into extra-time, but Houston equalized before the final whistle in an exciting match. Every UMKC fan surely got their money’s worth in entertainment, undoubtedly overfilling the complimentary tote bag.

At halftime Kasey the Kangaroo played goalkeeper against two UMKC students. Both easily scored on Kasey. UMKC men’s and women’s goalkeepers may need to teach the mascot basic goalkeeping skills before Kasey steps between the pipes again.

Jon Moses, Director of Corporate Sponsorships for Sporting, discussed the four-year relationship with UMKC. Besides the annual game, The Roasterie partners with Sporting when they visit the Volker campus. “Coffee and getting to see a player,” Moses said with a smile. He complimented Vice Chancellor Anne Spenner and Chief Marketing Strategist Kim West with helping to form and develop this relationship between UMKC and Sporting Kansas City.

rhennessy@unews.com

Photos by: Ashley Landrum