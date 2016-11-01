Is Amendment 2 doomed to fail?

Most Missourians are likely unfamiliar with Rex Sinquefield unless they have served as a state legislator. In this case, you as a legislator certainly would recognize the name, and perhaps even his signature (from the huge checks cashed by your campaign throughout the years). Sinquefield is a retired businessman from St. Louis who, over the past eight years, has taken extreme advantage of Missouri’s lack of campaign finance control. He spent 11 million dollars in the 2016 primaries alone, and now he is focusing his efforts on stopping Amendment 2 from passing.

Amendment 2 is a ballot measure that will reintroduce campaign contribution caps to Missouri elections. If passed, the maximum donation made to an individual would be set at $2,600. Donations to political parties would be maxed at $25,000. While Missourians voted to enact a similar law in 1994, the Republican-controlled state legislature gutted the measure in 2008. This allowed for an infinite amount of money to be poured into our state’s election cycle. If passed, Amendment 2 will end direct campaign contributions from corporations and unions in addition to stopping Political Action Groups from shifting money around to hide sources of donations.

It makes perfect sense that Sinquefield, along with other prominent election purchasers like David Humphreys, advocates against this ballot measure. In addition to lacking any legislation regarding campaign donations, Missouri is already predisposed for corruption due to the placement of our state’s capital. Filipe Campante and Quoc-Anh Do published a study last year that found states with geographically isolated capitals are “robustly associated with greater levels of corruption.” In a Kansas City Star article published after the study was released, the authors explained the phenomenon as an “out of sight, out of mind” situation.

I applaud the Missourians who helped put Amendment 2 on the measure, but I fear their hard work will go unrewarded even if the measure passes.

Wealthy elites attempting to sway elections on both sides of the political spectrum is nothing new. The amount of corruption in the Missouri legislature that has gone unchecked is remarkable nonetheless. Before 2008, Sinquefield controlled over 100 small interest groups, all with similar names, that each contributed the maximum donation amount to Republican campaigns. Sinquefield has spent more than $30 million since 2007 pushing his own personal anti-taxes, anti-labor, and anti-public education agenda onto the state. Now that people are beginning to organize and promote legislation in opposition to his inflated influence, his politically motivated check cutting has only increased.

I will be voting in favor of Amendment 2, and I sincerely hope that is passes. While I wish I could be idealistic about the future, I find it hard to get too excited over this ballot measure. Last month, a spokesperson for Sinquefield told the press that if Amendment 2 passes, “it will guarantee large donors proliferate with dark money.” Following that logic, is it pointless to make murder or theft illegal because they continue to happen despite laws against them? I agree that the passing of Amendment 2 will likely result in increased dark money dealings, but coming straight from the largest political donor in the state, it feels like a threat.

Republicans in Missouri have fostered an environment where a handful of wealthy businessmen can hold the entire state hostage. Are we supposed to believe that when Sinquefield guaranteed Amendment 2 would result in dark money dealings, he wasn’t referring to himself? The conversation surrounding this ballot measure has been reduced to a preemptive refusal to consent by the very people the law would affect. And while the passing of Amendment 2 won’t make the problem worse, it seems doomed to fail already. What will stop Republicans from gutting Amendment 2 the way they gutted 94’s approved ballot measure? With a large funneling of dark money coming from Sinquefield’s bank account, the answer appears to be nothing.

Despite this unfortunate truth, I support Amendment 2 on principle and urge Missourians to vote in favor of the measure. If we can’t stop people like Sinquefield from exercising control over our state government, the least we can do is make it illegal.

