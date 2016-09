I can’t tell you what I’m looking for

In a world where mediocrity is accepted

And diversity is causing war

Where the common mind blends in with the mass insanity

That is humanity

Minds that lack qualities of peace

And instead thrive on hate

Minds that are ridded of anything with potential to liberate

Consumed by a humanity that is cadaverous

Imprisoned by no one but ourselves

As we mismatch our definitions of what it means to live

To love

To do more than just exist

