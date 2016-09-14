How to Be a Human Being: Lyrical, Reflective

It’s been two years since Glass Animals released their debut album Zaba, and hypnotized their way onto the billboard charts with singles “Toes,” “Gooey,” and “Black Mambo”. After a performance on “The Late Show” with David Letterman, a world tour, and a performance in the very heart of Kansas City, it’s safe to say their come-up since then has only helped their music evolve into what is now on their second LP, How to Be a Human Being. It’s nearly impossible to mistake the first track of the new album as coming from any other artist, as “Life Itself” breaks out into their brilliant jungle-like vibrations.

Steering away from the psychedelic currents of Zaba, Glass Animals seems to have shifted into a more lyrical focus with How to Be a Human Being. Each track tells a story, and they all seem to be sending a message as they relate to everyday people. In a time where humanity is frequently being questioned, Glass Animals also seems to be inclined to assist their listeners in recollecting what it means to be a human being through the stories of a few.

Along with “Life Itself,” its following tracks, “Youth” and “Season 2 Episode 3,” convey the reality that we are imperfect as we deal with the imperfections of our everyday lives: taking our mom’s money, falling in and out of a poisonous love, and coming to terms with the realization that we in fact cannot be the astronaut or unicorn we once wanted to be 20 years ago.

It could be argued that some of the truest lyrics of the release lie in the interlude, “[Premade Sandwiches].” Listening to this interlude is like falling into a spinning phantasm of hundreds of different faces as they blend together in some sort of mish-mash. If the time is taken to decipher the cryptic and robotic slurs of the track, the song sounds as if it aims to reflect the redundant motions people may go through day by day:

“People complaining about losing their minds

People complaining about standing in line

People standing in line and they don’t even know why.”

It’s a simple norm to adhere to a pre-made schedule of our days. Perhaps because of this phenomenon, Dave Bayley considers the human lifestyle itself to be just as mind-numbing as a “pre-made sandwich.” Even so, not one human being experiences a single day in the same way, even if they are going through the same motions.

Dave Bayley had many stories about his encounters to tell, and he did so through not only this album, but the vinyl artwork of it. The fictional characters are rather nonchalant as they contrast with each other. Each person represents a different story, a different lifestyle, and a different day.

This series of mini biographies comes to a close with “Agnes,” a track that will have you reminiscing so far back in time, you will question decisions you made in grade school. After listening to a lyrical synopsis of many stories, the song allows you to reflect on your own as you identify the type of story you want your days to represent:

“Agnes, just stop and think a minute

Why don’t you light that cigarette and calm down now

Stop and breathe a second

Go back to the very beginning.”

