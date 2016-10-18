How Focus Groups & Politics Go Hand in Hand

The Kansas City Star hosted a focus group to watch the second presidential debate last Sunday.

About 20 undecided voters gathered in hopes of better understanding the candidates and solidifying their choices.

McClatchy newspapers from North Carolina and Virginia conducted similar studies for the first debate and vice presidential debates.

These states were chosen based on where the McClatchy newspapers are located and the views of the voters were considered relevant.

During this election season focus groups have become popular according to Dave Helling, a reporter for The Kansas City Star.

“Reporters and politicians (and private companies) often conduct focus groups — to test messages, gather reaction to products, discuss strategies,” said Helling. “The idea is to talk with consumers to understand their views. We conducted a focus group because we wanted to see if the debate would change anyone’s position on the race. The best way to do that is to gather voters in one place, watch them watch the debate, then ask for their reactions.”

David Lightman, a reporter from the Washington Bureau, moderated the discussion with Helling and the group after the debate.

They were able to learn quite a few things from the group, including that “Kansas Citians are smart, most minds are made up, and no one seems overjoyed about their choices this year,” said Helling.

By conducting focus groups, reporters and candidates are able to obtain in-depth feel for where the voters stand. In turn, participants, candidates, and reporters all obtain knowledge to help better understand the election.

“Reporters are always trying to hear and understand the views of voters,” said Helling, “not just the candidates. There are other ways to do this — polls, letters to the editor, etc. But a focus group allows reporters to hear regular voters talk at length about their views. That’s valuable, and helps inform our reporting about the race.”

By the end of the debate, a majority of the participants were more secure about their decision and planned to exercise their right to vote.

“As always, it’s one of the most important things Americans do,” said Helling. “But the focus groups show Americans aren’t just interested in casting ballots; they’re also interested in discussing their choices and better understanding their own views. That’s very healthy.”

For more information please visit http://www.kansascity.com/.



