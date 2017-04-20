Homeruns Not Enough to Sweep Creighton

The Roos won the first game of a double-header against Creighton, 6-5, but lost the second, 11-5, Tuesday at Missouri Complex 3 & 2.

In the first game, the Blue Jays scored two runs off two doubles and a UMKC throwing error in the fifth inning.

Two walks and a hit to left field by Kendra Leach gave the Roos their first run in the bottom of the fifth.

In the next inning, the Roos would take their first lead of the game. Beginning with scoring a solo homerun by Morgan Bryn. Next a ball hit to the left field fence by Mae Rollow brought in two more runs.

“My first at bat was a line drive to right field and I was like this is going to be a good day,” said Bryn. “That pitcher threw one too many inside pitches, and I was ready for it.”

In the 7th inning Creighton scored two runs to take the lead causing a UMKC pitching change that lead to three straight Blue Jay outs.

Leach got on base after getting hit by a pitch, making way for Bryn to come to the plate. She hit her second of three homeruns for the walk-off victory.

Game two was similar to game one with Creighton scoring first and having a 5-2 lead at the end of three innings.

The Roos answered the Blue Jays, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game at 5.

“They had some aggressive behavior at the plate today,” said Coach Meredith Smith Neal. “We made some comebacks obviously fired on by Morgan.”

After a pitching change in the fifth inning, Creighton would score 6 runs in the top of the fifth inning before a ground ball to first would put the Roos back at the plate.

The game concluded in the middle of the seventh inning due to light fixtures problems. The final score favored the Blue Jays, 11-5.

