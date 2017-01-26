Hidden Figures Reveals Truth About Black Women in NASA

Hidden Figures is a true representation of #BlackGirlMagic. The film stars Taraji P. Henson as Katherine Johnson, Octavia Spencer as Dorothy Vaughan, and Janelle Monae as Mary Jackson.

The movie brought much-needed awareness to the brilliant African-American women that helped make one of the greatest moments in history possible: sending John Glenn into orbit.

Audience members are sure to be amazed at how the women thrive in the face of adversity. The film has many moments where you are left thinking, “Wow, they really accomplished the impossible.” These women were living, breathing examples that one can do any and everything they put their mind to.

In one memorable scene, Katherine is questioned about why she would be absent from her desk for almost an hour. She replies, “There are no colored bathrooms in this building or any other building outside of the West Campus [where the African-Americans worked], which is a half mile away. Did you know that? I have to walk to Timbuktu just to relieve myself.” She goes into more detail, and when she finished I began to scan the theater and observed many audience members looking noticeably shaken and astonished by her passionate response.

The film also highlights the people in power that enabled the women to accomplish everything they did – those who didn’t care about the color of their skin, those who believed in equality and fairness, those who stood for something bigger than anything on this Earth. Their mission was simple: they wanted to get men into outer space to help our country, and so they did.

The film is exceptionally authentic and original. It’s incomparable to any film you may have previously seen. Hidden Figures is definitely a must-see for the entire family, and I would give it the highest of rankings.

When the two-hour film concluded, I could feel the pure positive energy as my fellow viewers began to applaud and cheer. Hidden Figures shared a piece of history many may have been unaware of, but all should know.

