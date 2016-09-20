Harry S. Truman Library Hosts UN Peacekeepers Roundtable

Members of the community gathered at the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum for the annual UN Peacekeepers Roundtable last Saturday.

The event opened with Colonel Ben Klappe of the Netherlands Army speaking on the UN’s

coordinated response to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA).

Reports were made to a social worker in Central Africa that UN soldiers had traded money and food for sex with young girls. Because the reports were made two months after the events occurred, the soldiers had already been moved.

“Not in all countries is sex with a minor a criminal offense,” said Colonel Klappe. “But in the UN sexual activity with anyone below the age of 18 is illegal.”

Colonel Klappe also spoke of another incident involving French soldiers and young boys

between the ages of 8 and 13.

“We are there to protect the people,” said Colonel Klappe. “They need to be held accountable for their misbehaviors.”

As a way preventing further incidents Colonel Klappe spoke of the instating of what he calls the “no excuse/no mercy card.”

The card is to act as a guide for the soldiers and warn them of the consequences their

mistakes can have.

“The card must be simple and written in the soldiers’ language,” said Colonel Klappe. “They need to be able to understand what it means, so no legalistic language.”

The roundtable began shortly after Colonel Klappe’s presentation. It featured three soldiers who have served in multiple countries speaking on their experiences.

The event ended with the soldiers answering questions from the audience and urging the UN to create change.

“More support, more commitment, more engagement, and more awareness,” said one soldier. Prevention is key.”

