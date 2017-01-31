Hana’s Suitcase Packed with WWII Tension

“Some stories can be more than sad. They can be terrible,” says Fumiko Ishioka (played by Andi Meyer) in the Coterie Theater Production of Hana’s Suitcase, directed by Walter Coppage. The opening of the play was Friday Jan. 27 at the Coterie Theatre.

As the Director of the Tokyo Holocaust Education Resource Center, Fumiko knows that the story about the suitcase of a young girl, Hana Brady, might not have a happy ending. She warns her students, Akira and Maiko (played by Eric Palmquist and Un Joo Christopher) that “We don’t know where Hana’s story might lead us. Are you prepared for the worst?”

“Yes”, they answer.

With that, Ishioka and her students—a club called “Small Wings”—set off to discover what became of Hana Brady, the girl whose suitcase they have acquired along with other items of children lost in the Holocaust. Ishioka’s goal is to educate the youth of Japan about Holocaust victims. Fumiko and the Small Wings find Hana’s brother, George Brady, who helps solve the puzzle of Hana’s story. A survivor of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz, George provides an emotional and heartbreaking account of their lives from before the annexation to his sister’s death in the camp. This account comprises the majority of Hana’s Suitcase.

Though this play focuses on the life and loss of one girl in the Holocaust, it also provides a window into the millions of other lives that ended under Hitler’s rule. It serves as a reminder of the powerful, compassionate connections made and across continents and cultures with the purpose of educating and hopefully preventing a repeat in history.

As I sat in the spacious, dark atrium of the Coterie Theatre, I was moved to tears as I realized Hana’s Suitcase is a time machine. The performance takes the audience from the horrendous period of 1944 in Germany to half a century later in 1999 in Tokyo, Japan to now. Now the world is watching as Muslim refugees and citizens experience similar treatment and I find that the same emotions are present.

Before Young George Brady (Zachary Faust) and Hana (Josephine Pellow) depart for a relative’s house after their parents are forced to leave, George hands Hana a bottle, a piece of paper, and a pencil. “What is one thing you are mad at?” he asks.

“I’m mad at many things,” she replies.

“I know, but what is one thing. Write it down and put it in this bottle.” He also asks her what is one thing she is afraid of, one thing that makes her sad, and what she wishes for. He tells her that he will bury the bottle before midnight. “When this is all over we will dig up this bottle and laugh.”

Hana replies, “We will get a bigger bottle. This one is much too small for [a] girl who has hundreds and hundreds of wishes.”

Fear, anger, sadness, desperation and hope—these are prevailing human experiences that connect us to one another. The Coterie Theatre does an amazing job of conveying these to the audience.

Actor Zachary Faust, who is planning on attending UMKC’s Theater program, stated that this connection is one of the reasons he enjoyed being a part of the production.

“Preparing for the show was a tiring process. I watched George Brady, his mannerisms, and how he speaks. But the way the show turned out…it was a rewarding process,” Faust said.

Faust has performed in theatre since he was in the first grade and participated in his school’s production of Stone Soup. He is now the owner of Faust Theater.

“It’s amazing, with all of the work they do,” he said. The show is absolutely for every age, you know, and now you understand why they are in the top five – because they are amazing. Their stories are so important.

Jamie Leonard, also a UMKC student, agrees. “[Working with a top theatre company] was very exciting and educational. It was a great way to gain experience in my specialty.”

“Hana’s Suitcase” will be performed at the Coterie Theatre through Feb. 12. Tickets are available at thecoterie.org.

