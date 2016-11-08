Fusion Network Hosts Fight for 15 Town Hall

Fight for $15 gathered in Kansas City Tuesday night for a panel discussion on the importance of voting, a $15 minimum wage, and unionization.

Fusion media network hosted a Facebook Live town hall event at St. Marks Church on Troost Ave.

St. Marks houses the headquarters for Stand Up KC and the local Fight for $15 chapter.

Moderators Terrence Wise, a McDonald’s striker, and Stand Up KC leader and Fusion correspondent, Nando Vila, led the discussion.

Discussion focused on the importance of voting and the struggles of living as low wage workers.

Panelists included a variety of workers, from fast food to airport to childcare to homecare.

Early conversation focused on the importance of voting. Wise described what he calls the “Sleeping Giant”—over 64 million low-wage workers in the United States.

“All of our vote can get us closer to winning $15 an hour and a Union,” said LaTifa Trezvant, a Kansas City fast food worker and Stand Up KC Member.

“I’m voting this year because all of us as hard working people deserve $15 an hour,” said Ziara Butler, a Philadelphia airport worker.

“In November this will be my first time voting for a candidate that will support childcare workers and hardworking parents,” said Dalya Mikell, a Florida childcare worker and Fight For $15 Florida leader.

The night’s discourse gave each panelist the opportunity to share and here each other’s experiences and struggles, something Trezvant says empowers her.

“It inspired me, meeting a lot of people and hearing different peoples stories, it inspired me and makes me want to fight even more and make sure we get what we deserve,” Trezvant said.

Eliana Hudson, Stand Up KC member and leader of the Student Organizing Committee, says that hearing these different stories and being in a diverse movement like this is essential to winning workers rights.

“When working class people come together and don’t let things like our titles or profession come between us, we can actually make a difference and win our rights, ” Hudson said.

Student debt was something Imani Mosley, a PHD candidate and teaching assistant at Duke University in North Carolina, focused on as she shared her struggles with college and tuition. She has accumulated over $125,000 in student debt and is struggling to find work that will pay that off.

Mosley finds it hard to get by during the summer because funding from Duke is not always guaranteed.

“I feel like they say ‘if you want a certain job you have to go through the motions,’” Mosley said. “They don’t tell you that in order to get that job you’re going to have to do all these things that will [cost] so much money. Now I have no guarantee that I will have a job that will pay off that debt.”

Hudson says the struggles Mosley goes through are similar for most of the students coming out of college today.

“It’s normal for our generation of people to go to college believing you need a degree to get a good job,” said Hudson. “We rack [up] student loans and are being paid minimum wage, even when we get out in the field like Mosley. She’s still making under $15 an hour unable to provide for herself and pay her student debt off.”

For more information on Stand Up KC and the Fight for $15 movement like their Facebook pages Stand Up KC and Fight for $15.

zlinhares@unews.com