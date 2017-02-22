Full Squad – Full Strength

The Roos took a break from playing at Swinney to beat Chicago State at Municipal Auditorium 62-53 over the weekend. Despite turning the ball over 22 times, the Roo women put together 13 assists and led almost the entire second half.

The team is back at full strength with the return of senior guard Ceidra Coleman. Kiana Law also logged her first 20 minute game since returning from a hand injury.

“It has been 60 days since this team has been complete,” said Coach Marsha Frese. “You can’t control certain things in life – what we have left as a whole unit is five guaranteed games.”

The energy UMKC played with outlasted Chicago State’s pace. The Roos held the game’s lead for the majority of the first and second quarter, but the Cougars did a good job hanging around. The game was tied at half.

Kristen Moore, Lyndsay Leikem, and Coleman were the early scorers for the Roos. Law scored the most points on the court in the second quarter with 5 inside the paint.

Four players finished the game with double-digit points against the Cougars. Ceidra Coleman led with 14, shooting 70 percent from the field, both Kristen Moore and Kelsey Barrett scored 12. Moore also led the Roos in boards with 11, giving her a double-double. Lyndsay Leikem put up 10 points and had six boards.

“We haven’t been whole in so long,” said Frese, “I saw it yesterday in practice – all the sudden we had a full squad – full bench.”

Samantha Waldron struggled to get her shots to fall. She contributed seven boards, two assists and a steal in her 29 minutes of play.

The Roos take on CSU Bakersfield Thursday at 7 p.m. The Roos will honors their seniors against Grand Canyon on Saturday at 2 p.m. The games this week will be played at Swinney.

Coach Frese wants the team to focus on their play in these last games before playing in the WAC tournament in Las Vegas the second week in March.

“We know who we are still capable of being,” said Frese. “Two weeks is a long time and I know they are excited to continue to play for each other.”

