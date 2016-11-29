Friday Night Basketball

Like a guy battling the snooze button on the alarm clock, the first minutes were a struggle for Roos basketball last Friday night at Municipal Auditorium. It took senior guard Lavell Boyd and freshman guard Xavier Bishop to get the team roused and out of bed.

Defensively, the Roos were strong for most of the game, especially on the full-court press.

UMKC Coach Kareem Richardson called an early timeout in the first minutes of the game because of the team’s lackadaisical start. Kyle Steward responded with the first of the team’s five blocks shortly thereafter.

If Boyd got his teammates out of bed, Bishop got them to brush their teeth. With 2:30 left in the first half, Bishop gained his second steal in the game and took it down for an easy two-points. In the first half, he had 10 of the Roos 36 points.

“The coaching staff has been telling me to play aggressive and my teammates have been giving me confidence,” said Bishop. “I just wanted to come out here and help.”

Boyd and Bishop combined for 20 out of UMKC’s 36 first half points. Boyd added three, three-pointers in the first three minutes of the second half, giving the Roos a double-digit lead. He had 21 for the night.

“It was just a fire the coach put under me at halftime,” said Boyd. “I know I had to do something.”

Senior guard, and all-time UMKC assist record holder Martez Harrison added four more assists against Arkansas Monticello (AM). He was also the next Roo to knock down a three-pointer after Boyd hit his three.

“We do play off each other,” said Boyd.

Harrison spent some of the night on his stomach sliding after the ball. With 7:15 left in the first half, he knocked the ball away from an AM guard. The ball went bouncing in open court and Harrison went diving after it, but an AM guard got to the ball first and called timeout. The shot clock only had a few seconds remaining, and it expired before they could get the ball near the basket. Harrison had two steals for the night, but as this play shows, sometimes his contribution comes differently than just to the scorecard.

Xavier Bishop, from Springfield IL., contributed 17 to the night, for his career-high. He navigated the lane quickly, and scored many of his points laying the ball off the glass.

The hope of many UMKC fans is that Coach Richardson remembers his half-time speech. In the second half, the Roos shot 83 percent behind the three-point line and 65 percent from elsewhere. That is inspiring alone, but compared with first half stats, 16 percent 3-point and 32 percent field goal, the speech must have been especially inspiring.

Shooting 50 percent from the field, UMKC defeated Arkansas Monticello 97-82 Friday night.

