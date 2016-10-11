Filling the Union with Music and Support | The Rising’s U-Night a Place for Song and Conversation

The Rising, a small Christian group on campus, filled the Student Union with the sound of worship music last Monday evening. The group paid no attention to the distracting sounds of a busy college campus behind them, performing the songs with enthusiasm and emotion.

Merit Christensen, along with two other UMKC students and one non-student, meet weekly to sing worship songs and read from the Bible. The Rising also provides members with a space where they can talk about their struggles and victories, both spiritual and personal. The weekly meetings, referred to as U-Night events, provide students with a quiet hour of reflection in their often hectic lives.

“I’ve been so busy with school lately,” said Christensen. “I’m playing catch up with how my heart feels.”

Although they are always trying to recruit more members, the group recognizes there are benefits to small numbers. The current size of the group allows for a more intimate discussion geared towards topics relevant to their own lives.

“When you’re in a small setting, you have the chance to be challenged,” said Josiah Sprankle, who co-leads the organization with Jacob Berger. “You can share needs you have in your life, and you have the chance to help people with their needs, too. I think that is really special, and it only comes with such small attendance.”

The group discussed a number of topics last Monday. A common theme during the informal meeting was the importance of spreading their faith through positive and effective means. The group discussed how some Christians have a tendency to take the word of God and use it for divisive, argumentative purposes.

“That’s not what God’s love is all about,” said Christensen.

Berger agreed with this sentiment, adding that when he sees Christians passing judgment or employing rhetoric that evokes fear, “it makes me reflect on myself so I can make sure I’m not doing the same thing.”

The group acknowledged that church membership and interest in religion is becoming less popular among college students, a fact that only strengthens their devotion to spreading the word.

“You’re really discovering what you’re doing with your life and who you are when you’re in college,” said Christensen. “If we can make an impact on young people who are thinking about these things, that would be so important.”

U-Night events take place every Monday at 7 pm on the stage next to Jazzman’s Cafe in the Student Union.

