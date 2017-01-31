Fighting Back to .500 | Roos Keep Up with the Conference Leaders

This past week Kansas City basketball beat Grand Canyon, 83-77, and lost to CSU Bakersfield, 63-74. Both teams were 4-1 in conference before facing UMKC. The Roos proved they can play with the best in the WAC.

The Roos are 10-13 and 3-4 in conference. They have eight games left in the regular season, four of those at home. The only non-conference game left to play will be against Ottawa this Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium.

Coach Kareem Richardson spoke about what the team did well against Grand Canyon and what the difference was against CSU Bakersfield.

Beginning with the win against Grand Canyon on Thursday.

At halftime, UMKC was down by 12. Four minutes inside the second half, the Roos had the lead, 47-46, scoring 17 points before GCU could score four.

“I was so into the moment, I didn’t even notice we were up,” said Coach Kareem Richardson. “I was so excited about the way we were guarding – man I was into it.”

The Roos were a new team and maintained the narrow lead for the remainder of the game to win by six.

Newbill played out of his shoes in those first four minutes of the second half. He scored seven of those quick 17 points, and went on to set a career-high, 20 points, shooting 6-of-9 from the field.

The Roos had a total of 10 assists in the game. Boyd had six of those. He also led in points with 24 and had three steals. If GCU was trying to contain him – they failed by sending him to the line. Boyd went 11-13 at the charity stripe.

One of Newbill’s field-goals began behind the 3-point line after he received the ball from Boyd. Newbill drove the ball to his left, past the first defender, avoided the second defender by switching the ball to his right, elevated himself and threw down an electrifying, one-handed dunk.

“I’m all for the team, I mean everyone likes to see that they scored 20 points,” said Broderick Newbill. “Working together – that’s where chemistry comes from.”

Defeat against CSU Bakersfield Saturday, 63-74.

Coach Richardson spoke about three factors he wanted the team to focus on against CSU.

The turnover war: The Roos had 23, the Roadrunners had 17.

The free-throw war: The Roos went to the free throw line 14 times, the Roadrunners went 36 times.

The offensive rebounding war: The Roos had six, the Roadrunners had nine.

“In the categories that we talked about – we didn’t do our job,” said Coach Richardson. “That was the difference.”

The turnovers plagued UMKC late in the game. Kyle Steward and Isaiah Ross were both hitting 3-pointers that made the comeback possible, but the Roos turnovers led to easy baskets which killed that momentum.

CSU also did a good job containing LaVell Boyd. He had only 13 points and two assists. More than once the Roadrunners double-teamed Boyd.

On the positive side of the loss, Steward recorded his fifth game in a row with double-digit points amd Newbill recorded his fourth straight. The team also led for more than 11 of the first half’s 20 minutes.

