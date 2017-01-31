Feeding American Art

Western art has contributed countless masterpieces to the world’s collection of visual arts, music, literature, theater and film. Think the Sistine chapel, the paintings of Thomas Hart Benton, Kansas City’s own Union Station and many others. A lot of these contributions produced no immediate profit, and weren’t meant to make money. But some of them did have immediate economic benefit.

President Trump has proposed to cut the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and privatize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. It’s all part of a plan, which I think should exist, to reduce the national debt. The question is whether or not the arts are something the United States Government can afford to stop supporting.

Here’s the rub. The pragmatist looks at art and sees that there isn’t much direct economic value, at least in comparison to say, selling a can of beans at a grocery store. It’s hard to see the use of your sister’s water coloring hobby when you’ve made more money in pinto beans than she has in some wet dye on paper.

On a national level, however, the picture changes. The Bureau for Economic Analysis puts the number of jobs related to the arts and cultural industry at 4.74 million. The film, publishing, theater and other arts related industries produce millions of dollars in real revenue a year. The arts are also a growing sector. In 2013, 1.1 trillion dollars were spent on arts and culture-related products. That number doesn’t include the production costs for projects like a play. Every piece of live theater pumps money into what we consider blue collar, practical jobs. The sets need lots of lumber, tools to cut the right pieces, paint to complete the illusion. Artists need paper, so they support the economy of paper production. They also need advanced technology so that their art can be shared with more people, therefore helping drive the production of advanced tablets and computer software programs, which bring jobs to engineers and programmers, people we typically don’t associate with the fine arts. How about the American romance with cars? Designers are working with engineers to create exciting new modes of transportation. Small businesses need templates, stock photos, fonts and other graphic design tools for their websites and social media pages. Those things don’t create themselves, artists do. In reality, a pragmatist should look at the arts and see a very practical, real contribution to not only American culture and society, but the American economy.

What’s more, the arts programs the administration wants to cut are a miniscule amount of the overall budget, so small that each is less than 50 cents a year in taxes for the average American. The NEA (National Endowment for the Arts), according to a Time Money report, has a budget of 150 million dollars. Each of us only pays around 46 cents a year. With that money, artists are given grants that allow them to produce works of literature, visual arts and performing arts. The NEA donates large portions of their funding to high poverty neighborhoods, the disabled, veterans and other underprivileged groups who are far less likely to obtain a private patronage. This and similar programs are low cost, high benefit investments into the cultural heritage of America.

It isn’t fair to say that Trump’s proposed spending cut would end artistic production in America. It probably wouldn’t be noticeable to a lot of people because not a lot of people are artists seeking grants. There will be wealthy donors and foundations that support the arts. Western society has long funded the arts through kings, churches and other well-to-dos. Of course, access to the production of art, the production of the things that millions of people find the most purpose and humanity in, shouldn’t just be in the hands of the very wealthy and the few who can benefit from their patronage. I’m not assuming that private donors are interested in a sort of feudal system of artist payment, but just that having a balance of grant sources will help a broad range of artistic voices.

Here we aren’t talking about simple, crude, industrial survival. No one, for example, needs to have good tasting food, but it is in local government’s interest to make sure zoning allows for grocery stores to be near neighborhoods that need fresh food. We could technically live in a fairly polluted area, but it’s in the interest of the government if it is interested in the good of the people it represents, to preserve the environment for the future. Art, however, is a human need. It’s essential to our humanity, to the survival of ideas and creativity, to the communication of values and religion, for conversation with different cultures, for the advancement of just policies and for the bonding of human relationships. It exceeds my previous analogies in its benefit to our communities.

Many great nations have shown their economic or technical prowess. The Romans trampled the world under the boots of legions. The bow of Genghis Khan cut a swath out of Asia. Our own military has crushed rebellions and encouraged them. We sent men to the moon. Our technological achievements are not, however, more valuable than our artistic ones. Our military is not more important than the advancement of thought and creativity.

If our government gives grants for technological research and development, it should also give grants to those working in the humanities. Of course, this takes the view that our government is for more than military protection and tax administration. It takes the view that the leadership of our nation should put resources into developing a better society, one that’s not only safe from foreign dangers, but the domestic dangers of stifled living, of the trap of a purely industrialized society. It isn’t a question of must the government give artists money to pursue excellence in their craft, but should the government give artists money in that pursuit. We have a vested interest in funding the arts. That forty-six cents that’s taken out for taxes could help produce the next great American novel, or painting, or play. It’s well worth it.

grandolph@unews.com