Fans, Get Out Your Wallets

The Roos make their first ever basketball postseason tournament appearance this Wednesday. Students will need to present their IDs and pay $10 to watch UMKC play against UW-Green Bay at 7 p.m. at the Swinney Recreation Center.

Every year, the College Basketball Invitational invites 16 teams that were left out of both the NCAA and NIT tournaments. The NCAA hosts 68 teams, and the NIT 32 teams. The CBI allows higher seeded teams to host the first-round games on campus.

Attendance to the Wednesday game will help show how marketable the basketball team is on the Volker campus. Currently the team plays at Municipal Auditorium, which is five miles away.

Students have to provide their own means of transportation to Municipal, which may be a contributing factor to low student attendance. Another contributing factor may be that 90 percent of the student body that commutes to campus, rather than living in the dorms.

Part of tuition helps fund athletics. In an article published by University News last year, “Students paid $4.81 per credit hour—up to 12 credit hours—to help fund athletics. This amounted to about $1.2 million in funding in the 2014-2015 fiscal year.”

Scouting Report

UW-Green Bay played UMKC last November. The Phoenix beat the Roos, 95-77.

Green Bay is 18-13 overall this year and lost in the first round of their conference tournament. UMKC is 17-16, and made it to the second round of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Phoenix players to watch begin with Charles Cooper (#34) and Kareem Kanter (#1). Cooper averages 13 points per game. Kanter is 6 feet 10 inches tall and averages 11. He only played 3 minutes of the November game against UMKC.

Roo fans should also be aware of Khalil Small (#3) and Warren Jones (#0). They average 11 and 10 points, respectively.

rmhmqc@mail.umkc.edu