Evita comes to KC Repertory Theatre

The Kansas City Repertory Theatre kicked off its 2016/17 season of events on September 9th with Evita, the story of an Argentina political leader who rose from poverty to royalty. María Eva Duarte de Perón, known as Eva Peron or simply Evita, grew up in a rural village but made herself a popular radio actress after moving to Buenos Aries—the capital of Argentina—in search of a better life. In 1945, she married Juan Perón, the soon-to-be president of Argentina and eventually moved to the top of all social ranks as First Lady.

The KC Rep is known for their high-class live theatre performance and is continuing their legacy with the beauty displayed in Evita. Founded in 1964, the KC Rep has been through name and location changes but found its home at the Helen F. Spencer Theatre inside of the James C. Olson Performing Arts Center at UMKC. In 2007, The KC Rep opened another theatre downtown at “Copaken Stage.”

I was able to catch the last date of preview performances for Evita and was quite impressed. I’ve never been to a KC Rep show, and I’ve barely experienced the culture of live theatre. It was a packed house and parking was stressful so if you visit, get there early. The theatre itself is very nice and had an upscale feel to it. One of my favorite things about the show itself was that the stars of Evita were Latino. It’s great to see stories about the history of a country or people, played by those who look like and can relate to the characters. Evita herself was played by Mariand Torres, an actress/singer who graduated from the University of Miami and has performed internationally.

Beyond the stage production, lights, moving pieces—complete with a trap door that actors can rise through the floor of the stage—the acting was great. There was enough humor in the musical to keep the audience attentive. The “from nothing to something” true story of Evita is inspiring alone. The live theater retelling kept the details of Evita concise but still connected the major parts of her life. After the performance, a few UMKC students were overheard speaking about how much they enjoyed themselves and shared their thoughts. Camilla Rivera, an Urban Planning and Design student said the “vocals were excellent…the lighting was innovative” and Samadia Saquee, a Psychology and Sociology major, added that “the stage design was incredible.”

I encourage everyone to go if possible. The KC Rep has something special at UMKC. Their food and drink vendors are local companies, and I’m sure you’ll see someone you know. Visit www.kcrep.org for a show schedule and ticket prices.

