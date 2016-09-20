Eth-ometry

It’s easy to yield to our weaknesses rather than perfect it

Easier to put our 2 cents into others tentative cup holders rather than collect it. Where’s the work effort? Where’s the worlds ethics?

Not saying all mine are perfect I’m just asking questions.

Even those as leaders needed direction, Learned the ways and had their time of reflection,

Just to tone up, hone in, and be the reflection of perfection.

Why not grasp education by the neck in a strangle forcing it to show angles,

Third times a charm, the very second you feel boxed in you have to try-angles.

|@TreysVision