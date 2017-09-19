Eric McWoods: A leader on and off the field

UMKC Men’s soccer senior forward and team captain Eric McWoods, gave an interview with U-News this week to reflect on himself as a player and scholar.

As a player, Mcwoods chose UMKC for its coaching staff and the years of experience he’s had with Head Coach Rick Benben, someone he’s known since he was a kid.

In addition to the coaching staff at UMKC, McWoods believes his strength as a player comes for working hard for his teammates, a skill he has developed since the age of four.

“I’m a leader and I like to lead by example,” said McWoods.

McWoods also attributes his success on the soccer field to discipline in addition to his speed, athleticism and work ethic.

McWoods, came close to breaking program and school history records as a first season starter as forward for UMKC. Most recently, the senior captain was named Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the week, a first for him.

When it comes to education, McWoods is driven by the same principles. He is majoring in communications and is considering a career as a sports commentator.

“My mom is a teacher so I really value education a lot,” said McWoods.

Separate from his athletic motivation, McWoods also chose UMKC because of its ability to work closely with educators in a smaller, intimate classroom as compared to larger institutions.

“It’s about setting realistic goals both on and off the field,”McWoods said, which is part of his everyday process both in the classroom and on the field.

Commitment to consistency is what makes the difference for McWoods, who strives to keep improving.

“The opportunity to be out there playing on the field,” said McWoods. “That’s what drives me.”