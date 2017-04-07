Education Key Component of Rehabilitating Inmates

How about learning a marketable skill as a way to stay out of prison?

That’s the focus of a local group called Second Chance Kansas City, which is using education as a way to reduce out-of-control recidivism rates and get inmates back on their feet.

According to the Department of Justice, almost 45 percent of inmates in Missouri are arrested again and placed back in prison within three years of being released. Although this number is 10 percent lower than the national average, Second Chance Kansas City believes that education is a useful tool in further fighting recidivism in Missouri.

“The Missouri Department of Justice does offer GED and general high school courses, but we take it a step further,” said Addie Vobach, Supervisor of Second Chance Kansas City. “When most felons are released, they usually aren’t interested in getting four-year degrees. They are interested in learning a trade, such as forklift operating, HVAC, and things like that.”

Second Chance Kansas City focuses on reentry, which means getting people accustomed to life outside of prison. They work actively to ensure that newly released individuals on probation or parole find felon-friendly housing and jobs, while helping them pursue other goals to help them become active members of society. Second Chance Kansas City holds twice-weekly job fairs for felons to find jobs.

“It costs around $20,000 a year to house one inmate,” Vobach said. “If we help a felon on release get a job that pays between $10 and $12 an hour, that’s enough to cover the yearly costs of an incarceration with enough left over to put back into the local economy.”

Nick Springer, a former Department of Corrections Officer, agrees with Vobach.

“I saw people in and out of jail so often I became friends with a lot of inmates, and even their families,” said Springer. “I thought we had some decent resources in the facility I worked in, but I know that varies by facility. I think a major contributing factor for recidivism was the lack of resources, or the unawareness of resources that were available once they got out.”

A former inmate, who chose to remain anonymous due to the severity of crimes committed, also agrees with Springer and Vobach. He was incarcerated on felony charges on more than one occasion and served a total of 5 years in Missouri prisons.

“I got really lucky.” he said. “I happened to be surrounded by a lot of people who were like minded while serving my second sentence, none of whom wanted to go back. We kind of had a support group for one another.”

The Justice Department and prison system, according to him, did not offer the same support.

“When I was serving my sentences, the Justice Department had no type of education program. We weren’t offered anything like that,” he said. “And when we got out, we were only released, nothing more.”

According to the National Institute of Corrections, Missouri housed 32,330 inmates in 21 correctional facilities, making Missouri the 13th highest ranking state for incarceration compared to other states.

