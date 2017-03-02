Drei Bones Performs at United Methodist Church

Although the Drei Bones trio is not officially part of the UMKC community, they were welcomed with open arms last Wednesday evening.

Drei Bones is made of up Michael Davidson, Timothy Howe and J. Mark Thompson. Davidson and Howe are of local stock, with Davidson being an Associate Professor at the University of Kansas and Howe being an Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri.

The set list consisted of 10 composers, and while that might sound excruciatingly long, some of the pieces were quite short. It was a bit ironic that the only classical piece, “Courante” by George Handel, was skipped for undisclosed reasons. The rest of the pieces were of either modern or postmodern concoctions.

Besides skipping the Handel piece, there was one minor technical slip at the beginning of “Terzetti” by Vladislav Blazhevich. The mistake was relatively minor and did not seem to overly detract from overall quality of the piece.

Perhaps the most challenging piece was “Trois A Troyes” by Marc Lys. Lys is a French composer and conductor and this piece was characterized by a very rustic feel. To the novice listener, the piece might not seem that different from a classical piece though it was written by a modern artist.

The concert finished with a vibrant performance of Lowell Shaw’s “Trippery No. 8.” The song had a somewhat different feel than the previous ones, with a strong and discernible tempo. It was an amazingly fast-paced and by far the shortest of the compositions performed that evening.

UMKC Sophomore Adam VanPelt was enthused about last Wednesday’s effort.

“Of course, they were assisted by the phenomenal acoustics of the sanctuary at Central United Methodist,“ VanPelt said, noting that the acoustics in the chamber at Central United Methodist further emphasized the performance.

Associate Professor JoDee Davis of the Conservatory shared her opinion of Drei Bones and their attempt to handle different material.

“’A Little Suite’ by Blank was one of my favorite pieces, as well as the familiar and strikingly beautiful ‘Felicity,’ by Premru,” Davis said.

