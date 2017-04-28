Downtown Arts Campus Passes Senate

The Conservatory’s Downtown Arts Campus passed the Senate yesterday, 28-4 , and is now on its way to Gov. Eric Greiten’s.

The $96 million dollar project is looking for half of its funding from the State of Missouri issuing bonds. The other half, $48 million, has already been pledged by local donations.

Since taking office in January the governor has been working to balance the state’s budget. As a result, higher education has seen cuts to funding, $83 million, and $40 million from the University of Missouri system.

Gov. Greitens has 15 days to sign or veto the bill, otherwise it will become a law on May 12. If vetoed, the bill will return to the general assembly. A two-thirds vote from both houses can override a veto.

The downtown campus would permanently add 675 students and faculty to the Crossroads Arts District Neighborhood.

The location of the campus would sit close to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on the north side.

The Missouri House sent the HCR 19 bill forward on March 14 with a vote of 117-39.

rmhmqc@mail.umkc.edu