Doughnuts with the Dean

“Free doughnuts and coffee!” the Arts and Sciences Student Council members called out periodically last Tuesday morning. “Get your free doughnuts and coffee.”

Dean Wayne Vaught and the A&S Student Council, who are also members of the Student Government Association, stood behind tables stacked with boxes of Lamar’s doughnuts and coffee at “Donuts with the Dean” in the Haag Hall lobby.

“This is my chance to talk to our students, see how things are going,” said Dean Wayne Vaught. “So how are things going?”

Vaught graciously posed for a picture with a doughnut, then wandered out from behind the table to chat with more students, who began to trickle into the lobby in greater numbers after 9. Coming inside from the coldest morning so far, some grabbed a doughnut on their way to class, others just plain coffee.

Most of the members of the Student Government Association are juniors and political science majors. SGA acts as a liaison between students and university administration and regularly hosts town hall meetings for students to attend.

“At the last one we talked about the increase in tuition, which didn’t happen,” said Alee Askins, the SGA’s treasurer, who, in an oversized, white knit scarf, seemed unbothered by the cold air that rushed in every time the door opened.

This past fall’s town hall meeting, which had a relatively large student turnout, definitely had an impact on the tuition increase not going through, the student council members all agreed. Following the meeting, said David Matthews, the fee proposal was dropped.

“There are going to be more town halls in the future,” said SGA senator Nathan Cho, “for the Swinney fee.”

The newly proposed fee would go to renovations for Swinney Rec, but the details are unclear at this time. All students receive an email to vote on this and other issues, and SGA encourages them to do so.

“We plan to fight it,” said Cho.

Town Hall meetings for the Swinney Fee will start in February.

etseng@unews.com