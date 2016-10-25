Do Firearms Still Have a Place in American Society?

Guns are an important part of American history, both from a legal and illegal standpoint. From the single action revolvers of the old West to mobsters with Thompson submachine guns, American culture and society have enshrined firearms into our national iconography. They are inherently complicated things, created with the latent potential to protect or to destroy. Beyond our national discussion of gun legislation, the possession of deadly weapons by regular citizens remains a more contested issue.

The far right and the far left are exaggerating and arbitrarily simplifying what is an extremely nuanced and philosophical question. I hope to reframe our current political discourse and put it into the historical, even global context of human violence. Instead of looking at statistics, which Mark Twain termed “damn lies,” we would do well to hypothesize for a moment. What place do firearms have in American society?

In order to do this, we need to examine guns as an entity, without whatever constitutional interpretation we bring to the table. The constitutional question can come into play only after we understand what guns are and what problems they present. The Second Amendment is prescriptive in its treatment of guns. It tells us the what—weapons—and the end—a free state—but it doesn’t inform us of the philosophical conflict that weapons present. How we interpret the what and the end are dependent on our understanding of the unique issues raised by the possession of a deadly weapon.

Guns are designed to kill. That isn’t inherently evil. Bows were designed to kill. The teeth of wolves are designed to kill. It’s the usage of that ability that has moral and social implications.

Guns are inherently dangerous. Does it then follow that danger is inherently evil or at the very least, needing to be tightly controlled? Maybe, maybe not. Rivers are inherently dangerous, but also provide life. In fact, most of nature is inherently dangerous. We do impose our own regulations on nature through farming, killing off dangerous animals, and landscaping. Yet I doubt that many people would argue for the total annihilation of the wild, those places human influence has not reached. Over-regulation does kill, just like channeling a stream makes it little more than a drainage ditch. While eliminating guns entirely from our culture may reduce violent crimes (that assertion may be dubious depending on which “damn lies” you use), they may also remove a vital component of our democracy, the restraining power of the people.

Guns are a form of power. Whomever has them has power over those less numerous, and those armed and unarmed. We are quick to hail these as a tool to oppose an oppressive government, but what happens when those tools of power are utilized by an oppressive populace? They also give deadly power to citizens in matters of domestic dispute. Recently I was staying in Glenwood Iowa visiting my fiance’s parents, and a young woman was shot to death in such a situation.

Guns can escalate harmful incidents into deadly incidents. They can also save lives and fight crime. Gun control can bring safety. Control can also bring danger for certain groups. Control brought a great amount of danger to Native Americans and African Americans. Control also brought greater freedom by limiting the oppression imposed by the populace and the policies they indirectly created (i.e. the abolition of Jim Crow laws and the legal institution of slavery). Control, however, can be just as dangerous as anarchy. Again, we’re dealing with double-edged swords.

Basically, the question that the American people need to ask is what type of danger do we want? Do we want the danger of ourselves or the danger of someone else? I would urge us not to make a knee-jerk answer in favor of our own danger because things can change when our protections fail. When neighborhoods are controlled by violent gangs, such as the cartels in Mexico and other nations, the power is merely transferred. The danger of someone else is also not without problems. What happens when that person abuses their power? Then there is a demand that we become dangerous to the institutions we set up to protect us.

This paradox seems to me to be the heart of the Second Amendment. I suggest that whatever route we choose, regulation or deregulation, we always remember these tensions. Without them we might choose one path to the exclusion of the other when in reality, coexistence is necessary to maintain the balance of power.

