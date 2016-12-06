Desire Celebrates Tennessee Williams

“To tell the truth,” said Tennessee Williams, speaking to an unnamed interviewer in his slow southern drawl, “I’m not sure I’ve ever met a complete person.” This is one audio recording of the great American wordsmith that plays in between vignettes during Desire: An Evening of Plays Based on Six Stories by Tennessee Williams. Williams had a way of seeing people in all their complexity and incompleteness that gave his work a deep sense of honesty and humanity. Desire, the title given to the work as a whole, plays an important part in all six of the plays; the audience watches as a variety characters, some familiar and some brand new, struggle to navigate through their desires and impulses.

As of fan of Williams and a playwright myself, I was excited to see adaptations of his lesser known works brought to life onstage. The themes Williams addressed throughout his career – desire, fulfillment, isolation, mental stability, moral ambiguity and sexual turmoil – have always resonated with me. While the individual plays themselves vary in effectiveness and entertainment value, the overall performance is a raw and provocative examination of Williams’ artistic vision. I am uncertain whether audience members who lack my enthusiasm and familiarity for the prolific writer will appreciate the performance. One of the show’s weaknesses is that much of the meaning relies on a knowledge of Williams’ life and work.

Oriflamme, adapted by David Grimm from the short story of the same name, opens the performance on a strong note. Williams wrote this story only a few years before A Streetcar Named Desire, and it is evident that this work was a precursor of sorts to one of his best known plays. Heather Michele Lawler shines as Anna, a proto-Blanche DuBois. She infuses her character with southern charm and a kind of naïve loneliness. Lawler, who I mentioned as a stand out in last month’s performance of O Beautiful, once again proves her ability to create a fully realized, nuanced and complex character.

Rodney, a proto-Stanley Kowalski (Ken Sandberg), attempts to strangle Anna after she deters his sexual advances. Eventually he throws her to the ground and walks away, leaving her unfulfilled, alone, and broken in the dirt. She calls after him, begging for her attacker to come back. Oriflamme, more than any of the other plays, sounds, looks, and feels like a Tennessee Williams work.

In The Field of Blue Children, playwright Rebecca Gilman takes a different approach in her adaption. The story is updated to present day and it set on a southern college campus. Amy Billroth-MacLurg plays a surprisingly genuine southern belle sorority girl, Layley, who is surprised by her emotional reactions to Dylan’s (Charlie Spillers) poetry. I could listen to Tennessee Williams’ women talk for hours on end. They often possess a strange duality; exuding what they perceive to be honesty and authenticity while confining themselves to “proper” social norms. It’s fun to see this archetype embodied in an Instagram-using millennial.

Director Darren Sextro takes the most risks with this play. The characters do not face each other when speaking and often occupy completely separate spaces. This unconventional staging is sustained until a true connection is made between Layley and Dylan. This is done to emphasize the hollowness of the characters’ social interactions and the awakening felt by Layley and Dylan when they realize they both desire the other. The wit and humor of both the writing and performances balance this less than subtle shtick. I see the idea behind this choice, but I’m not sure if it added much to the play. There is another visual tactic employed towards the end of The Field of Blue Children that would’ve worked better had the logistics not been so clunky. Again, the humor is enough to offset any awkwardness with staging or props.

The momentum built up by the first two plays doesn’t quite carry over into the third. In You Lied to Me About Centralia, playwright John Guare shows us what happened to Jim, the Gentlemen Caller from The Glass Menagerie, after leaving the Wingfield home. He meets his fiancé, Betty (Megan Sells) who recently had her own strange experience, and relates the events of the night to her. The third vignette isn’t bad, but I felt it relied too heavily on the expectation that the audience knows The Glass Menagerie and will pick up on the contrast between Jim’s (Duncan McIntyre) perception of the evening and Tom’s (Jay Love), who is referred to as Shakespeare due to his poetic sensibilities. In The Glass Menagerie, Tom imbues his story with significance. In You Lied to Me About Centralia, Jim fails to find any meaning in the night’s events outside of a funny story to tell Betty. Jim’s straightforward, surface level interpretation of his evening with Tom/Shakespeare’s family feels like a commentary on something, but everyone involved seems unsure exactly what that something could be. Especially compared to the provocative, often times uncomfortably relatable explorations found in the other plays, You Lied to Me About Centralia is easily the least impactful.

These three plays make up the first half of the evening and are followed by an intermission featuring more audio recordings of Tennessee Williams speaking to an interviewer. I found these interviews just as compelling as the plays, and if you listen closely they will help illuminate the many allusions to William’s life and body of work found in the performances.

The second act also opens on a strong note. Desire Quenched by Touch is certainly one of, if not the best play of the evening. Adapted by Marcus Gardley, this play tells the bizarre story of a sexually repressed gay man in New Orleans. Burns, played by Charlie Spillers, seeks catharsis by being brutally beat by Grand (Jay Love), a black masseuse. When Burns goes missing detective Bacon (Duncan McIntyre) calls Grand in for questioning. Through flashbacks, we see the increasingly sadomasochistic relationship between the two men grow into something even stranger and darker. The chemistry between these three men is undeniably palpable. The image of Spillers stripping naked, laying on a table, and screaming out in a mixture of pain and pleasure while Love obliges all of his violent requests is not one I will soon forget.

Tent Worms, adapted by Elizabeth Egloff from one of William’s later works, is given the unfortunate position of following Desire Quenched by Touch. Chioma Anyanwu and Jay Love give solid performances as Clara and Billy, a couple vacationing in Cape Cod. Billy’s obsession with ridding the premises of “tent worms,” in addition to revelations regarding his physical and mental health, lead him into a frenzy where he first sympathizes and identifies with the creatures before resorting to drastic measures to get rid of them.

In the final moments of the play, Clara is forced to confront her husband’s state of being. When help arrives in the form of a sex-

on-a-stick fire fighter (Ken Sandberg), her silence speaks louder than any dialogue. Despite being given a less than stellar script to work with, both Anyanwu and Love take full advantage of their character’s emotional climaxes to create moments that are deeply relatable and deeply human.

The final play of the evening is The Resemblance between a Violin Case and a Coffin. Adapted by Beth Henley, this play gives insight into Williams’ earliest and strongest influences: his family. When the play begins, young Tennessee, referred to here by Tom (Charlie Spillers), spends his days playing pretend with his older sister Roe (Amy Billroth-MacLurg). Spiller’s characterization of a small boy occasionally feels overacted and disgenuine compared to the rest of the performances, although it does create fun moments when the two are lost in their imaginary world.

The conflict stems from the announcement that Roe will perform a duet with the talented and handsome Richard Miles (Ken Sandberg). Roe’s inability to cope with her feelings of desire for the boy result in a devolution of her entire personality. Eventually, as young Tom tell us “It’s like her mind went on a trip but her body stayed here.” As we watch the boy observe his sister’s decent into instability, it’s easy to see where Williams developed his keen sense of human fragility. This play feels like an appropriate ending to the evening, considering the fact that William’s sister really was emotionally and mentally unstable. The last image we see is of Tom, not yet the legendary writer we know he will become, holding his damaged sister and tying to soak up all of her pain.

I enjoyed this production, and strongly encourage any fan of Tennessee Williams’ work to check it out before it closes. Despite inconstancies in the quality of individual plays, I left the theater with a strong desire to go home and pick up my copy of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof or Night of the Iguana. Unlike the characters in these six plays, however, that was a desire easily fulfilled.

Desire: An Evening of Plays Based on Six Stories by Tennessee Williams runs Nov. 29-Dec. 10 at studio 116 in the Olson Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased online or at the UMKC box office.

sdanley@unews.com