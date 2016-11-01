Democrats Host Political Breakfast at Peachtree Restaurant

This past Saturday, Kansas City political club Freedom Inc. hosted a breakfast at the Peachtree Restaurant Buffet. The breakfast included a Q & A between Democratic voters, Democratic candidates, and Freedom Inc. supporters. Former military intelligence officer in Afghanistan and current Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander was in attendance with Russ Carnahan, Shalonn “Kiki” Curls, and Congressman and former Kansas City mayor Emanuel Cleaver.

Besides the delicious waffles, eggs, potatoes, fruit, grits, and other food Peachtree is known for, the RSVP-only event gave each major candidate time to speak to their supporters. Freedom Inc.’s membership consists mostly of African-Americans who, as their slogan says, stand for “Dignity, Equality, Freedom Thru [sic] Unity.” The group prides itself on a history of African-American political firsts in Kansas City. At Peachtree, they were eager to share how the candidates they support will champion African-American issues, and the guests were ready to question the politicians wanting their votes.

Kander spoke first, sharing his recent stop in St. Louis.

“I was in St. Louis yesterday,” said Kander. “We had 2,000 people there at the rally. Now we also had the Vice President of the United States. I don’t want to take complete credit. I’ll take credit for like, 1,000 of them. The other 1,000 is probably Joe Biden.”

After guests stopped laughing, Kander got serious about political and social issues. He hit home on the economic castration of Kansas City’s black community. He spoke on the closeness of his race versus the Republican candidate, the financial situation of most people in the room, the effects of college debt, livable wages, and how “it’s been way to long since the middle-class had a tax cut.”

“Every time that I hear a white politician say any sentence that begins with ‘Well, what they need to do in their community is,’” said Kander, “I tune that person out ‘cause I know they don’t get it…. [The] truth is, until we make sure that everybody of every color can make money by doing business in the black community, then we’re not really addressing this problem. We’re not really doing what we need to do, which is to project capital into the community.”

Official ballot issues this year include Missouri Constitutional Amendments 1 through 4 and 6. Freedom Inc. has put special emphasis on Amendment 3, a cigarette tax that is supposed to provide $481 more dollars to each Kansas City early childhood student.

Amendment 6 is also one of Freedom’s priority issues. If passed, the amendment would require Missourians to have government-issued photo identification, proof of residency, and proof of citizenship in order to vote. Freedom Inc. as well as other civil rights activists who fought for the Voting Rights Act of 1965 do not approve of this amendment. These critics claim the amendment is a form of voter suppression.

The voter suppression issue has risen throughout the country. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, “Voting rights are under attack nationwide as states pass voter suppression laws. These laws lead to significant burdens for eligible voters trying to exercise their most fundamental constitutional right. Since 2008, states across the country have passed measures to make it harder for Americans—particularly black people, the elderly, students, and people with disabilities—to exercise their fundamental right to cast a ballot.”

There was also a heavy push to vote for the renewal of a special anti-crime sales tax dubbed as “COMBAT,” a “Community Backed Anti-Drug Tax.” COMBAT focuses on the impact of drugs on the community in three layers: prevention, treatment and criminal justice. It would fund over 50 unique organizations and initiatives yearly.

If you live in Jackson County and are interested in a Democrat perspective for this election, please check out Freedom Inc. and their stance on the current local issues. To learn more, visit www.freedomincorporated.org and be at the polls on Nov. 8th.

