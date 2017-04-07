Death by a Thousand Cuts | University Depleted by Greitens’ Budget Plans

Budget cuts proposed by Gov. Greitens earlier this year foreshadow a grim future for UMKC and public higher education in Missouri.

As previously reported in U-News, Greitens’ plan calls for stripping $10 million from UMKC’s $240 million operating budget, which will likely affect the university’s ability to hire and retain quality faculty, while simultaneously leading to higher tuition for students. The budget cuts are not yet final, but if passed, they could indicate the beginning of the end for UMKC and other public universities in Missouri.

Dr. Shannon Jackson, associate professor of sociology and anthropology at UMKC, sees the writing on the wall. “The canary in the coalmine is the exodus of assistant professors,” she said. “Danger is coming.”

A statement from UMKC offered a more positive perspective on the future of the university. “We have persevered through challenges in the past by coming together as a university community and working together in good faith. As we know more, we will provide greater detail on the situation and its implications as soon as we possibly can, and we will be open about how we plan to deal with the challenges we face.”

In October of 2014, Dr. Jackson, along with several other faculty members from the College of Arts & Sciences, presented a report to the faculty senate called “Death by a Thousand Cuts.” The report detailed the myriad difficulties professors faced while trying to provide quality instruction to the students in their classrooms.

According to the report, in addition to lost benefits, rights and privileges with no reflective compensation, additional responsibilities had been placed on professors such as bookkeeping and other administrative duties. The increased workload added stress and inhibited professors’ ability to conduct research or complete other job-related work. A survey of faculty members in the various departments within the College of Arts & Sciences indicated that morale was low across the board, according to the report.

That was in the fall of 2014. Fast-forward to today. Just as the college is learning to make do with what they have, the budget axe appears to be raised and ready to fall again.

The “Death by a Thousand Cuts” report also noted a net loss of 31 full-time or full-time-equivalent employees from 16 of the 18 departments within the College of Arts & Sciences, with two departments not reporting. In just two years since that report was compiled, that number has now nearly doubled to 60..

The exodus of assistant professors might not be a problem if others could be hired to take their place, but Jackson says that isn’t happening. She said that the sociology department alone recently lost two qualified candidates for vacant positions due to salary restrictions, and further budget cuts will only exacerbate the problem.

Adding to the difficulties in hiring due to salary restrictions are travel bans and immigration laws being proposed and enacted on a federal level. Jackson believes that these laws in particular will have a profound effect on the school’s ability to recruit from outside the United States, especially for India and countries in the Middle East.

While instructor positions and salaries have been stagnating or declining in most departments, other areas within UMKC have actually seen an increase in staffing and spending over the past few years.

Updated data compiled by an Ad Hoc Committee on University Budget Priorities shows that spending on instruction and related areas has declined since 2014, administrative and executive spending has increased. Recently, hiring in these non-instructional areas seems to have leveled off, but salaries keep increasing.

U-News recently reported on the massive backlash to bonuses received by Chancellor Morton and other high ranking administrators in the UM system. This repercussion was quickly followed by a statement from new UM System President Dr. Mun Choi, terminating the executive performance incentive program. While this may seem to be an olive branch for instructors who are forced to make do with little, it doesn’t remedy the already depleted budgets within the university’s various colleges.

