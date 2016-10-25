Dancers React to Downtown Arts Campus

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce calls it one of their “Big Five” civic priorities, but it’s the dancers who are jumping for joy over plans for the new UMKC Downtown Arts Campus.

Katie Johnson, a freshman dance student, is more likely than many to see this project come to fruition as a student. She is looking forward most to having windows.

In the current facilities, dance students spend hours a day in cramped, windowless basement studios. .

“No windows makes it hard to stay positive sometimes,” Johnson said, “as there is no way to know what the outside world looks like when we are stuck in ‘the dungeon’ for so many hours of the day.”

Johnson feels this may be hindering the program as well as current students’ attitudes.

“I feel as though they are a major con to why dancers don’t end up coming to our dance program,” she said.

The new arts center will be downtown, next to the Kauffman Center, which Johnson thinks will lead to more opportunities for dancers and other arts programs students.

Branson Bice is an alumnus of the dance conservatory and expressed his excitement for the project and confirmed Johnson’s complaints about lack of windows in the current building.

“It’s an incredible program filled with inspiration for all who have the pleasure of learning from it,“ said Bice. “The facility should match the potential of its faculty and students, and sadly it does not.”

The University of Missouri-Kansas City has completed the private fund-raising portion of the project by raising $48 million, according to Director of Media Relations John Martellaro.

“The project has now been submitted to the Missouri General Assembly for a matching appropriation of $48 million under the state’s 50-50 capital construction matching program for public universities,” Martellaro said.

The university has also put out a design-build request and has received three proposals from architecture-construction teams. However, Martellaro says, no final decision has been made.

Bice encourages the state to go through with the cost matching.

“Our government needs to take more responsibility for the arts community that lives within it,” he said.

Bice considers the relationship between the state and the arts as symbiotic.

“Artists create streets, buildings, parks, atmosphere, systems, ideas, concepts,” he said. “We are more than just performers and arts and craft lovers. We build the reality that you live in and then we make it beautiful.”

azemelman@unews.com