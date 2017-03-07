DACA and the American Dream | Alfredo Antolin & Chris Juarez

This is a featured work by a student from Alta Vista High School.

“Every aspect of the American economy has profited from the contributions of immigrants”-JFK

Last year 40% of the seniors at Alta Vista were either undocumented or DACA immigrants, according to the vice principal, Mr.Teran. About one-third of students are under the protection of DACA. DACA is something that protects people who came to the U.S. illegally as a small child and keeps them from getting deported.

When Trump got elected, Daca students were worried that Donald Trump was going to eliminate DACA and use the information to find them.

“They shouldn’t be very worried,” Trump told ABC News. “I do have a big heart. We’re going to take care of everybody… Where you have great people that are here that have done a good job, they should be far less worried.”

Although Trump thinks like this, a member of the Republican party, Steve King has another opinion.

“Trump should have repealed Daca on day one,” he said, according to CNN.

Some DACA students are worried while others may feel frustrated at the country for what has happened. For example, one DACA student who feels frustrated is Hector Juarez. He was born in Torreon Mexico. He came here when he was about 7 years old.

In a bus that drops people in different places but, first he got a Visa from the American consulate. He rode the bus with his Mom and little brother for about 3 days. Hector said, “When we got here the bus made a stop at Mcdonalds and my Mom didn’t know how to order food so she told the clerk just to give her 25 dollars worth of burgers,. We got so many burgers that my mom had to give some away to the people that were also on the bus.”

Hector came here not knowing anybody and not knowing nothing of English. It was hard for him to start school.

“Some of the teachers would tell me I wouldn’t graduate or succeed but I was determined to prove them wrong and now look at me, a college student driving a 350z,” Hector Juarez joked.

The reason his mom decided to move to the U.S was because the amount of crime that was in Mexico and to give him a better future. Hector’s dad moved to the U.S 2 years earlier to have everything ready for when they arrive for they wouldn’t start from the beginning.

“When you walked outside in Mexico you had a possibility of getting shot or get kidnapped and life was difficult,” Hector said, “When I was a little kid my mom took us to the park and I was with my brother cChrisand all of sudden gun shot started. And my brother chris got scared so me being the oldest, I hugged

him and carry him to safety. And then I went to get my mom, then my mom came and hugged me and my brother in order to protect us. When everything was over we saw how there was dead bodies on the ground and bullet shells every where, however there was no cops to been seen around.”

In an interview with him he said, “I feel like the US made stupid decision by picking Trump as the new president.”

Hector like many others feel frustrated at the fact that he got elected as a president. He is one of the 10,000 that go to college. Hector Juarez is one of many students who are DACA, and he currently goes to Jackson county community college. He came to America when he was only 7 years old and he graduated in 2013 from Alta Vista Charter School.

Not only will this affect the students of DACA but this will also affect teachers.

“Trump should not have been elected, he thinks that being president is like a business, he does not think of the people and even if he did he would probably only think of them as products,” says Ms.K a teacher at Alta Vista Charter School.

She say that now since trump is president immigrants and others will have to live in a constant state of fear. She tries to help her students get informed about the situation, according to her, “As a teacher I try to help my students out as much as I can because sometimes people get misinformed or they just simply don’t know, so I try my best to help my students out with that.” said Ms.K.

This is the case for many undocumented students, many have gone through worse situations for a better future for themselves or their children.