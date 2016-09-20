Compression, Code, and Storage at Physics Colloquium

The Physics colloquium event last Friday afternoon focused on the role of computers and the Internet in terms of academic research. This primarily concerned the undergraduate and graduate Physics and Astronomy students at UMKC. Dr. Timothy Middelkoop of the University of Missouri-Columbia was the principal lecturer.

Paul Rulis of the Physics and Astronomy department introduced Middelkoop. At first glance, the lecture topic would sound a bit un-motivating to people outside the Physics department – a lecture on computers and the research methods involved. However, the lecturer did a thorough review of the material involved. There was a focus on mainstays of the Internet, specifically pertaining to programming and computing. What could have been a dense and confusing lecture was instead simple and elegant.

Middelkoop spoke mainly about computers, but there was a reference to Kansas City in his speech at one point. Referring to Columbia, Middelkoop said, ‘”It’s not the great city that Kansas City is.”

While the explicit focus of the lecture was on research, computers themselves were the implicit emphasis. The lecture focused on file compression, code, and storage, to name a few of the myriad topics involved.

