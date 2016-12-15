Competitive Game Favors Omaha — Roos 5-1 at Home

The Omaha Mavericks won the opening tip-off. It was a contested tip — the Roos, Kyle Steward partially won it, but it went Omaha’s way. That would represent the way the game was played.

“Tale of two halves for us defensively,” said coach Kareem Richardson. “To their credit, they made their open shots when they presented themselves and we didn’t.”

UMKC lost the game 80-75. This was the Roos first home loss of the season. Their record moves to 7-5. The game was competitive until the final whistle.

UMKC began to chip away at the Maverick’s nine point lead with five minutes to go in the game. At three minutes left, UMKC was down by eight. Two minutes, the Roos were down by six. One minute, within four, and possession.

LaVell Boyd brought the ball down the court. At this point he had 25 points. He played the most minutes of any player with 37.

“A couple shots didn’t fall that we wanted to fall,” said Boyd. “That was the outcome of the game.”

There were eight lead changes and the score was tied eight times. UMKC maintained a small lead in the first half and the Mavericks did the same in the second half.

The stats show this was an even game. It’s easy to pick one stat and say, ‘this is the five point difference.’ However, there is one that sticks out more than any other in these close games. Free-throws. UMKC went 15-24 and Omaha shot 13-17.

Notable play came from LaVell Boyd (27), Isaiah Ross (14), and Kyle Steward (7). Freshman guards Xavier Bishop and Ross combined to score 16 points in the first half. The Roos had a three point lead going into half, 35-32.

“At first, it was a fast-paced game,” said Ross. “We played well in the first half — in the second half, not so much.”

rhennessy@unews.com