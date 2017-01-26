Catching Up On Men’s Basketball

The Roo men are 2-3 in conference and 9-12 overall. The team has shown signs of turning things around in 2017, with back-to-back wins, followed by back-to-back losses.

UMKC tallied 19 assists against UT Rio Grande Valley and LaVell Boyd and Isaiah Ross both put up 17 points each. The Roos traded the lead 10 times with the Vaqueros, but in the end held on to win the game, 83-79.

“It’s conference – you just got to be up for it,” said LaVell Boyd.

UMKC’s next win came on the road against Seattle and Kyle Steward was the game’s stand out. He scored a career-high 21 points, with nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Since Seattle, Steward has been averaging 12 points per game.

Freshman guards Isaiah Ross and Xavier Bishop are each hovering around 8 points per game. Ross and Bishop are no longer first-semester freshmen. Their importance to the team is closer to a sophomore’s level.

The Roos fell to Utah Valley and New Mexico State in their most recent matches. The NMS Aggies are currently undefeated in the WAC and could be on pace for an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

LaVell Boyd is still leading the Roos and is the WAC’s third in scoring. He is averaging 19 points per game.

Can the Roos now bounce back?

In the WAC, UMKC is last in defensive rebounding and their opponents are averaging 5.7 more rebounds per game. This struggle on the defensive glass places more pressure for the team to have a good shooting percentage.

UMKC is currently shooting 43 percent from the field and 36 percent from behind the 3-point arch. The Roos are third in 3-pointers in the WAC, averaging around nine per game.

In UMKC’s most recent wins they generated more than 18 assists. In their most recent losses the team had less than eight. Assists don’t guarantee a victory, but recently they have been an asset to the Roos’ shooting chemistry.

The next opportunity to watch the Roos play at Municipal is this Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6:05 p.m. against Grand Canyon. The Antelopes are second in the WAC with three wins. They narrowly beat Seattle in their last game, 61-59.