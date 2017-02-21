Career Fair Gives Hundreds of Students Networking Opportunity

Hundreds of hopeful students, like junior Bijay Gyuwali, attended the Spring Career Fair held last Friday. Guyuwali waited patiently in line to talk with the recruiter of Burns and McDonnell, and perhaps get to learn about the opportunities they were offering students as well as drop off his resume.

This was the second semester the School of Computing & Engineering and Bloch School of Management paired up to offer a fair together. Manager of Employer Relations and Outreach Erin Christensen said this was due to the fact that there were numerous firms that would attend two different fairs to recruit. This way, both the companies and the students would be vying for each other in their full numbers.

The goal of these fairs is for students to get a chance at a job in their desired field.

“We’re all here to support the career goals of students,” Christensen said. “Everyone at UMKC should be supportive of that role.”

Christensen spoke about the importance of being able to connect dedicated students to the right employers and full-time jobs. Career fairs offer a big impact in a very short time span, in this case only four hours.

One recruiter, Kayla Bauer of Enterprise Bank and Trust, was at UMKC to attract students for a multitude of positions. Her company is looking for an immediate intern to work in their credit department, and they also have a few part time positions available. She also spoke to students about what to look for during the summer for full-time employment and checking back in.

“We like to come here because we’re trying to build a network with UMKC,” Bauer said. She spoke of the university as being a great way for businesses to improve their overall growth as well as welcoming more diversity.

With the number of employers represented, and the various opportunities they offered – lines remained throughout the fair. Before the event had ended, 560 UMKC students had checked in.

