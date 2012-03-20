Campus profile: Mortar Board

The UMKC Delta Alpha chapter of the Mortar Board National Honor Society is a society that recognizes students who show “exemplary scholarship, leadership and service.” Notable members of this society include Lance Armstrong, Condoleezza Rice and honorary member President Jimmy Carter, among others.

At the recent induction ceremony, Mortar Board inducted two UMKC professors for their “commitment to scholarship, and their examples of leadership and service on campus and in the community.” The two professors inducted as “Honorary Members” were Dr. Kathleen Kilway and Dr. George Harris.

“It is a great honor to be accepted into such a selective society,” said Lauren Meyer, President of Mortar Board. “Applicants must go through a rigorous selections process and not everybody is accepted.”

“Once a member of the society, students make friendships with other exceptional students and engage in service projects to promote literacy for children in the KC area,” Meyer said. “The society also strives to promote opportunities for students to grow as leaders and individuals.”

The Mortar Board was founded in 1918 and has since strived to “promote service to colleges and universities and encourage lifelong contributions to the global community,” according to the society’s website.

Kilway and Harris will join a member base of nearly a quarter of a million scholars across the nation and around 230 chartered collegiate chapters in 47 states.

