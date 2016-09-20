Bulletproof Backpacks | Campus Safety takes Cues from Military

Recently, national headlines frequently report about campus violence and safety concerns. So it’s not terribly surprising to find that companies and organizations pioneering safety-geared technology have been on the rise. Companies and organizations such as these have not only become more prevalent in the market but also in the University News inbox.

Unfortunately, safety on college campuses across the United States has become less than guaranteed. According to the latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, in 2014 there were 40,870 criminal offenses reported on college campuses nationwide.

While crime isn’t likely at the forefront of the minds of most UMKC students, in 2014, 61 crimes were reported on the Volker Campus and 10 on the Health Science Campus.

According to the latest Campus Crime and Fire Safety report released in October of 2015, among the 61 Volker Campus crimes reported were one report of rape, two reports of robbery, one report of aggravated assault, 38 reports of burglary, nine reports of motor vehicle theft, two reports of domestic violence, and eight reports of stalking.

With the high frequencies of campus safety violations, a stronger need has arisen for safety related products such as the StopBulletsNow.org Backpack, the ROBOCOPP Sound Grenade, and the Campus Eye app.

StopBulletsNow.org – Bulletproof Backpacks

StopBulletsNow.org is a non-profit company whose signature product is what they call “the safest backpack in the world.” The Premium Guardian Series backpacks made by StopBulletsNow.org are designed to protect against knife slashes and gunshots from machine guns, hand guns, and shot guns.

The backpacks were first made in 2007 by Joe Curran, a concerned military father who wanted to keep his kids safe in school. Since then, the company has greatly evolved, selling over one million dollars’ worth of products and giving every penny back to the community.

“StopBulletsNow.org is a non-profit where we deal exclusively with spending our profits to donate our backpacks to children in higher risk areas that are more prone to violence,” said the Executive Director of StopBulletsNow.org, Michael Robinson.

In addition to the backpacks, StopBulletsNow.org also offers a variety of bulletproof products such as insert panels that can be transferred between different bags. Consumers can purchase the Premium Guardian Series Backpacks for $187 and the Bulletproof Insert Panels for $175. Instruction for how to best use the products for protection can be found at stopbulletsnow.org.

“Some people may think that the products are pricey but they are made in America, subject to quality control–made of the best quality,” said Robinson. “When it comes down to something as serious as this you want to trust the product, and we will never compromise our customers’ safety just to save a couple of bucks. You have to ask yourself, ‘Is your life worth $187?’ and when many people realize that, they’re happy to spend the money on it.”

The backpacks have become popular among college students which is StopBulletNow.org’s fastest growing segment. The Premium Guardian Series backpacks are a standard size for a college/university backpack measuring 20” X 15” X 6 ½” offered in nine different colors with multi-compartments including a laptop compartment.

According to Everytown Research, a group that researches gun violence, 76 shootings took place on college campuses across the United States between 2013 and 2015. With growing cases of gun violence on college campuses, StopBulletsNow.org has become more involved in reaching out to college campuses.

“All it takes is one person with a gun to snap and take several lives,” said Robinson. “When you’re dealing with college campuses of 20,000 students, the odds of that happening are definitely increasing year by year, especially since ISIS has become a huge problem. They have specifically said they want to start targeting campuses. We want to get our message out there to college kids, so that they are protected and they are safe when something like this occurs.”

Those interested in more information about or interested in purchasing a product from StopBulletsNow.org may go to their website https://www.stopbulletsnow.org/.

ROBOCOPP- Sound Grenade

Heightened safety risks for students on college campuses has led to a higher likelihood for a student to carry safety related products such as a pepper spray keychain. While a product such as pepper spray is an effective self-defense mechanism, it does require a victim to confront their attacker, which may not be something everyone is comfortable with.

ROBOCOPP, a California based company, produces personal safety technology called the Sound Grenade and Sound Grenade+ that requires less of a hands-on approach to warding off potential attackers.

The Sound Grenade is a USB-sized device designed to fit on a key chain. The device is triggered by pulling a pin out of the top of it and when pulled, releases a 120 dB siren, which is equivalent to the strength of an ambulance siren. The Sound Grenade+ is slightly larger and produces a 130 dB siren.

“We did a lot of academic research into crime deterrence, and we found that a loud alarm was one of the best possible deterrents,” said Jill Turner, ROBOCOPP Public Relations Director, who has been involved with the company since its inception.

The original idea for the Sound Grenade was pioneered by ROBOCOPP’s CEO Sam Mansen who wanted to create a safety device for his sister, who was going to college at the time. After the device was successful for his sister, the idea for ROBOCOPP came forth. The company is for-profit but they have a system in place to ensure they give back to the community.

“We devote 10% of our profits to giving back,” said Turner. “Our main goal is violence prevention, so it’s anywhere from domestic violence shelters or programs, anti-human trafficking organizations, sexual assault prevention, donating devices, things like that.”

Since ROBOCOPP was born on a college campus, the device has become most popular among college students. Some colleges and universities buy the Sound Grenades to hand out to students or to sell in their bookstores.

The Sound Grenade has been on the market for nearly two years now and has successfully prevented acts of violence from occurring.

A few weeks ago a student from the University of California Berkeley emailed ROBOCOPP at 11:00pm after using her Sound Grenade to stop attackers. She had been walking to her car from a train station when two men approached her asking for her money and claiming they had a gun when she pulled her alarm and the attackers immediately ran away.

“It’s a really empowering device. It empowers students themselves, [and] it gives students the ability to explore their college campus more confidently. There’s nothing more important than feeling confident, especially if you find yourself in a bad situation,” said Turner.

ROBOCOPP’s devices are available for purchase on both their website, https://www.robocopp.com/ and on Amazon.

The Campus Eye App

Distinct from the products of StopBulletsNow.org and ROBOCOPP, the Campus Eye mobile app works to keep an eye on not only campus safety issues but on campus maintenance issues as well. Campus Eye is a mobile reporting app designed for the use of college/university campus facilities maintenance and safety personnel who can use the app to enable student, faculty, and/or staff reporting.

“The app makes everyone responsible for safety and maintenance concerns around campus, which enables school administrators to immediately take action on reports that are sent in, in turn getting things done in a quicker and more timely fashion,” said Garrett Foley, the Campus Eye Vice President of Sales.

Campus Eye, which is based in Kansas City, began their beta project in 2014, testing it with local universities including UMKC, Rockhurst, and UCM. Currently, over 30 colleges and universities across four states use the app, which is made with three separate parts.

The first part is the Campus Eye mobile app which allows students, faculty and/or staff to send in reports. Depending on the campus, the app will have either or both campus facilities problem and campus security problem reporting and include a 911 call button.

The second part, similar to the app, is a web reporting page that allows users with or without the app to report concerns. Users have the ability on both the app and web page to choose to report anonymously as a silent witness.

The final part of Campus Eye is the online dashboard intended for the use of school administrators which allows campuses to set up the app the way they want to with different category and department options. The dashboard also allows administrators to see trends in their reports, notify personnel to take care of that report, and track the progress of each individual report.

“We had some vision in regards to mobile apps,” said Foley. “With most people having smart phones and using them to carry their lives, we thought of making a mobile app that could send information, be at everyone’s fingertips and interconnect everyone on a college campus simply with just one mobile app.

Currently UMKC uses Campus Eye internally in the campus facilities management section and building liaisons. The university has not officially released the app to students, but a few have found it and used it on their own with past versions of the app. The current version of the app requires a campus code which UMKC Faculty Operations Director Randy Shingleton hopes to begin releasing to students within the next year or so.

In the past two years of experience with the app, UMKC has had success with Campus Eye, which has made a significant difference in resolving campus maintenance issues.

“It’s like having hundreds of additional eyes on campus,” said Shingleton. “We have 140 or so campus facility people in various departments. They might see a down tree limb, for example. They can take a picture and put in a report, and we can get a work order created and get problems dealt with before they become something bigger. It’s been wonderful, and we’ve been able to keep up with the majority of the things people have found so far. I’m looking forward to getting things more rolled out with the app.”

Campus Eye is available in the App Store and Google Play. Those interested in further information can visit http://www.getcampuseye.com/.

epark@unews.com