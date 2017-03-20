Bonus Basketball Season Ends in Quarter Finals

Roos basketball season came to a close in Laramie, Wyoming in the quarter finals of the College Basketball Invitational. The final score of Monday’s game was 72-61.

UMKC trailed almost the entire game after giving up a jump-shot to Wyoming 15 seconds into the game. The Cowboys quickly pushed their lead to 11 points before the Roos Kyle Steward answered back with a jump-shot.

“Our guys did a tremendous job of battling and keeping themselves in it, only [being] down six at half,” said coach Kareem Richardson. “The start of both halves were what really got us.”

UMKC rallied efforts with a little less than 5 minutes in the game to get within six points. They went on a 9-0 scoring run, led by Dashawn King and Steward.

At the 3:40 mark, Broderick Newbill added a field goal to get the team within four. The Roos had two opportunities to score before Wyoming made a pair of free-throws and pushed the game out of reach.

King led UMKC in scoring with 16 points, Steward had 15, and Newbill had 10. Darnell Tillman grabbed 12 rebounds.

The elevation of Wyoming University’s arena is 7,720 feet above sea level.

