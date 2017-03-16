Body of Missing UMKC Student Toni Anderson Found

The search for missing UMKC Student Toni Anderson ended after her body was found inside of her car pulled from the Missouri River alongside Platte Landing Park Friday night.

According to the Kansas City Star, Anderson’s mother said the police identified Anderson’s body. She said the most likely explanation was her daughter felt confused and lost after being stopped by police and then somehow slid off the boat ramp into the lake. It was early morning and icy.

Police did not immediately confirm it was Anderson’s body in the car. In a statement given by the Kansas City Police Department, Capt. Stacey Graves confirmed the car belonged to Anderson, but they would have to wait for medical examiner’s report to identify the body and cause of death.

“KCPD has searched tirelessly for Toni Anderson, as we do in all missing person cases,” Graves said. “We have searched for her by land, air, sonar, water. Our thoughts and prayers are with Toni Anderson’s family this evening.”

Police do not believe foul play was involved and say they have no reason to believe the other vehicle pulled from the water first Friday night is related to Anderson’s disappearance.

Police reported Anderson’s body was fully clothed, her seatbelt was off, and the window was rolled down.

Toni Anderson was last seen Jan. 15 in Kansas City after leaving her job at Chrome nightclub around 4 a.m.

Later that morning, Anderson was pulled over by a North Kansas City police officer around 4:20 a.m. Anderson told the officer she was out of gas. The officer let her off with a warning before escorting her to the QuikTrip at 26th and Burlington along highway 9.

According to her father, Anderson made two ATM withdraws at QuikTrip at 4:33 a.m. Not even ten minutes later, at 4:42 a.m. she sent a text to a friend saying, “I just got pulled over again.” Until her 2012 Ford Focus was pulled from the river this weekend, there had been so trace of the missing woman.

A missing person report was filled after Anderson didn’t show up to the Shady Lady strip club where she was supposed to meet her friends. Police say they have video surveillance of Anderson but are not releasing it as a part of their ongoing investigation.

It is still unclear why Anderson traveled so far north after leaving work, passing the Shady Lady and continuing for at least six miles. Police maintain there is still no evidence of foul play.

