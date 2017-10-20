Be Inspired and carry on

Okay ladies and gents, we have reached the middle of the semester and for some of us that bares a lot of weight. For many, it means halfway to graduation, and with that comes a ton of stress.

I know you’re worried about your next step and being questioned left and right about your future. When you feel like you can’t carry on, when those grades are slipping just a little and sleepless nights are your new normal, just remember to be inspired. The struggle is only temporary.

Whether you’re in school or not, at times it becomes difficult to stay motivated, especially when you have a million things hitting you at once. Don’t forget to take a few moments out of your day to exhale, and find at least one positive aspect of life that will push you to keep going.

You would be amazed at where you can get inspiration from. By just walking around campus or staring out of your office window, there’s beauty in the smallest of things.

I must admit, at times it’s easier to doubt yourself then to find ways to persevere. When that light is getting a little dim, think about how far you’ve come from last month, last week or even yesterday.

Be inspired by the fact there have been some things in your life that you never thought you would get over. But here you are, still striving for excellence and being great. Never let a minor setback stop you. Fill every bit of negative space with hope, love and inspiration.

Being inspired has become a challenge for me as I edge closer to graduation. I constantly remind myself that I’m not doing this solely for myself.

The piece of paper that will grace my wall with my name in bold and Bachelors of Arts beneath it, is for every family member, friend, mentor and even every hater that doubted me throughout my undergraduate journey. That is what inspires me the most.

I challenge you to find something that inspires you each and every day. No matter how big or small, use that inspiration to guide and motivate you to carry on and smash through every obstacle in your way. There’s no room for doubt when you’re filled with inspiration.

“If you saw the size of the blessing coming you would understand the magnitude of the battle you are fighting”- unknown.

jcn78@mail.umkc.edu