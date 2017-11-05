Attendance linked in NCAA division debate

Students from UMKC weighed in on a controversial topic on campus this year: should UMKC stay in NCAA Division I Athletics, or should they drop to Division II?

While school officials debate the move, it’s important to keep perspective on why attendance at sporting events is low.

“Whenever I have time, I go,” said Zion Guerrier, a 20-year-old mechanical engineering major, when asked if he attended games. “[Games] are not really advertised that much. On top of that, I don’t feel we get that much exposure to what our athletes do here.”

Hocine Talem, an electrical engineering grad student thought a potential move to Division II wouldn’t make much sense.

“It’s kind of going backwards,” Talem said. “I just don’t see the reasoning.”

Other students highlighted the specific sports UMKC hosts as the central problem.

“I went to one soccer game my freshman and I’ve been to a couple rugby games,” said pre-law and philosophy student Aaron Sullivan. “I’m not a big soccer fan. We don’t have a baseball team or football team. I’m not a big basketball fan… so UMKC just [has] sports I don’t care about.”

Like Sullivan, some other students aren’t interested in athletics and others prioritize academics.

Emily Barker, a 19-year-old dental hygiene major, shared her stance.

“I feel like our school is more academic-based than athletics-based. It’s centered around academics, unlike bigger schools,” Barker explained.

With SGA debating how to get students more involved in sporting events, students said a lot can be done to help attendance.

Guerrier said other schools like Missouri Western better market their teams to students. He believes if UMKC did the same, he’d be more inclined to attend.

“They’re involved a lot more on campus. So it makes you want to go to games to see how well they do. It makes you want to get more involved,” Guerrier said. “For the first game, UMKC has a lot of student merchandise they give out. If that was a reoccurring thing, I could see more students showing up.”

Sullivan looked at the topic of being recruited to sporting events very differently.

“I’m not interested in going to UMKC events. I think a lot of college athletics and some schools in the NCAA disenfranchise their players, and it kind of distracts them from their learning,” Sullivan explained.

When asked directly how students feel about the move from D-I to D-II, they all had similar thoughts: whatever is best for the school and the teams competitively.

With the recent athletic report’s lack of recommendation, however, UMKC’s NCAA division status remains uncertain.