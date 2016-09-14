Arterial Echoes: Unique and Ambitious Arrangement

The Arterial Echoes exhibition opened last Thursday at the UMKC art gallery. This exhibition features work from UMKC studio art faculty members and runs through October 28th.

Each faculty member selected one mentor who influenced their work and one younger artist whom they have helped mentor to be featured alongside them.

The gallery is arranged so that faculty, mentor, and mentee works are grouped together. This allows the audience to compare the style and subject matter of multiple generations of interconnected artists.

Davin Watne, a member of the studio art faculty, also serves as the art gallery director. “This is a unique spin on faculty exhibitions. All seven studio art faculty members are featured. In addition to the unique format, this is the first faculty exhibition we’ve had in a long time,” said Watne.

C.J. Charbonneau serves as the graduate teaching assistant for the art gallery and played an important role in bringing the exhibition together. “Working with a total of 21 artists was one of the more ambitious things we’ve taken on,” said Charbonneau.

Adding to the sense of community and interconnectedness that the exhibition evokes, UMKC students and alumni in the art department contributed to a companion book that features short essays comparing and contrasting the works.

Caleb Stockham is a recent UMKC graduate whose writing is featured in the companion book. He was excited to have the opportunity to work with the art department again.

“There’s a wealth of practice and knowledge at UMKC that is articulated here. I like that we’re kind of reflecting back on ourselves within the department,” said Stockham.

Each faculty mentor approached the task of choosing artists to be featured alongside them differently.

Faculty member Hye Young Shin said the process of choosing a mentor and mentee was not difficult for her. “It didn’t take me very long to choose. Adele Henderson is my role model, and she’s a dedicated teacher,” Shin said.

As for her mentee, Shin selected Andrew Julo because “he’s very attentive and a great artist. I’ve only been teaching here for three years, so it didn’t take me too long to choose him either.”

Ricky Allman, on the other hand, found the process more difficult. “It was a little tricky because I went to three different schools and had a couple of people in mind,” said Allman. The mentor he selected for the exhibition is Hyunmee Lee. “‘At the end, I kept going back to the one person who taught me all the basics, who taught me how to be an artist,” Allman said.

As for selecting his mentee, “that was even tougher,” said Allman. A motivating factor in his selection of Sopearb Touch was a desire to pick someone whose work represents some of his own sensibilities as an artist.

Touch believes that student artists will benefit from attending the exhibition. “This lets you see the process of how we as students become artists in the real world,” said Touch.

Faculty member Kati Toivanen agrees with Touch. “This format is perfect for a university setting,” said Toivanen.

Many of the works on display are for sale. UMKC community members interested in the exhibition are encouraged to see it for themselves. More information regarding gallery hours and location is available at the UMKC art gallery website.

sdanley@unews.com