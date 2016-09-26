Are All Americans Addicts? | American Public Square Discusses Over-the-Counter Pill Addiction

A crowded Pierson Auditorium was center stage last Tuesday for an American Public Square function on addiction to over-the-counter prescription drugs, an increasingly reported topic in the national media. Moderated by Nick Haines of KCPT, the event was a civil and topical debate about how insidiously effective prescription drugs can be to the average user.

According to American Public Square, PDMPs, or prescription drug monitoring programs, have been enacted in the District of Columbia and every state of America except Missouri. Thus Missouri is the only state with an arguably colossal blind spot in terms of PDMPs. American Public Square also stated that Missouri is in the top ten nationally for use of pain relievers among young adults.

It should be noted that this problem is expanding rapidly in intensity. According to the National Safety Council, from 1963 to 2014, the age-adjusted death rate for poisoning increased 550%. Prescription drugs can be just as lethal as the illegal variety, yet deceptively easier to procure and consume.

Haines was a particularly motivated moderator on Wednesday evening. At one point he asked Missouri Representative Jay Barnes, “What was the other arrow that you had in your quiver?” The question added a crucial spark to an already burgeoning debate.

There were other memorable moments in the debate. Myra Christopher—of the Center for Practical Bioethics—quoted from a Chinese proverb: “We like to kiss dragons and stomp gnats.” In other words, Americans like to avoid dealing with larger issues and instead cover them up.

Moderator Haines had other vivid comments on Wednesday evening. Early on in the debate he asked a simple but surprisingly blunt question, “Are painkillers too easy to obtain?” The question referred to how glossy national press coverage of this critical issue tends to be.

Carly Kempf, a member of the UMKC Pharmacy Class of 2020, was robust with enthusiasm concerning the overall debate. She thought that it could be a bit more articulate in more meaningful terms, however. “In my opinion, it focused primarily on the politics of the issue rather than the science that backs up the use of opioids,” she said.

Dean Ann Cary of the School of Pharmacy somewhat echoed Kempf’s comments. “I found my own knowledge on the topic enriched by the information and presentation style,” she said. Such a comment might be a bit of a surprise, since Dean Cary is avowedly knowledgeable about the topic.

Travis Rash, a member of UMKC’s Masters of Public Administration program, was especially pleased with the overall presentation of the program. “It is remarkably refreshing to attend an event in which an organization chooses to look beyond the uncivil rhetoric of the political process, and focuses on factual discussions that are kept civil,” he said. Such a commentary lends itself to thinking about today’s potentially acrimonious politics.

UMKC Librarian Tom Burns had somewhat similar commentary about the way the event came across. “They demonstrate how civil conversation on public affairs issues can still take place,“ he said. Whether or not one agrees with that sentiment depends on one’s overall opinion, but the comment is quite penetrating and poignant.

