Altar: A Twist on Alternative R&B

Along with her melancholy yet fiery timbres, R&B artist Jillian Banks’ genius remains in conveying the heartbreak felt in a salivation for unattainable love. The tracks in her recent release, Altar, seem to be derived from these emotions as they consist of emphatic and diaristic lyrics.

Altar kicks off with her upbeat single “Gemini Feed.” Although Banks recollects on past affairs in this track, she projects her demeanor as an unconstrained individual, untouched by her encounters.

“And to think you would get me to the altar/like I’d follow you around like a dog that needs water/If you would’ve let me grow you could’ve kept my love,” Banks soulfully sings.

She connotes particularly bitter sentiment of one of her betrayals in another track of note, “Judas,” hinting at the classic story of a kiss and betrayal of Jesus by one of his twelve disciples. The betrayal occurred through manipulation of Judas in exchange for a large profit.

“Maybe I’m just better off alone, too numb to feel the knife in my back/I was your prized possession, and who was your exorcist?”

“Judas” also features track titles from Goddess, her 2014 album. “Beggin for Thread” “Change” and “Brain” are referenced as she writes, “Begging me for thread, I think you need to change your brain,” a line that seemingly refuses any reconciliations with perhaps her own version of “Judas.”

Originating from Orange County, California, musical artist Banks has introduced a whole new spectrum of R&B to her listeners. She was first discovered on Soundcloud, a universal outlet for aspiring music artists. The beginning tracks of her career were posted on the site in her collections, which were then the foundation of her debut studio album of 2014 Goddess. The debut stood at number 12 on Billboard 200 within the first week of its release. In this album, Banks proposed a deep and dreary level of R&B, of which was unidentifiable at the time.

It is evident that Jillian Banks is a woman who thrives on self-worth and strives to influence her listeners to take pride in who they are. Keeping her style divergent and lyrics explicit, the artist makes it easy for herself to verbally inflict vengeance on whoever has done her wrong, all while transcending the typical R&B and pop melodies.

