Alberto Suarez Discusses Classical Music and the Latino Community

Classical music is often remembered as the realm of DWEMs, or “dead white European males.” Alberto Suarez, a previous UMKC faculty member, returned to campus to talk about the interaction of Latinos and classical music last Tuesday. Suarez emphasized the idea that the definition of classical music in terms of minorities, especially Latinos, has room for expansion.

The format of the conversation was question and answer, and there was no main lecture by Suarez. Suarez took advantage of the informal format and was able to describe his personal passion for music, emphasizing the role of his brother who played trombone at a fairly young age. He also discussed his parents’ interesting background in terms of working with music.

“[My parents] had no idea that you can make money playing anything,” noted Suarez.

Suarez also discussed his travels throughout the United States, visiting places like Florida International University and DeKalb, Illinois. He also lived in the Greater Los Angeles area for a period of time.

“L.A. is unique because of the diversity,” said Suarez, recalling his time spent on the west coast.

While living and working in Kansas City, Suarez had significant experience with the Kansas City Symphony.

“People really value the orchestra here,” said Suarez. He also talked about how Kansas City was unique in the process of how it screens and hires musicians for the Symphony.

According to Suarez, the Symphony is active in terms of connections and interactions with the larger musical community. The racial and gender diversity in the Symphony itself was asked about, and Suarez replied that the male to female ratio was about 50-50.

In reference to racism and potential racial obstacles in his path, Suarez said, “I purposefully tried to perfect my craft.”

The Director of the Latino Studies Department at UMKC, Dr. Clara Irazabal, had a worthwhile summary of the conversation given by Mr. Suarez. “I was particularly impressed by Alberto’s personal history of persistence and dedication as well as his investment in bringing more appreciation for composers and musicians of color in the orchestra world,” said Irazabal. In her opinion, persistence pays off for people like Alberto Suarez, who are willing to put in the time and effort required to achieve success.



cmoffett@unews.com