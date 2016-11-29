A Year in the Life Gilmore Girls Strikes Chord Between Familiar, Surprising

With winter break around the corner, many students have begun preparing to revisit their hometowns. For some, that means awkward run-ins with an ex at the local grocery store, trying to hide weird newfound hobbies— like stress-relief tap-dancing— from parents, and binging on comfort foods from nostalgic, nearby restaurants.

In the just-released Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life miniseries on Netflix, fan favorite Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) confronts these relatable scenarios and more. This parallel between an older Rory— who has long left the Yale Daily News behind and is now searching for bylines to fund her takeout cravings— and Gilmore Girls’ loyal fans highlights what first catapulted the show to fame in 2000: the quirky yet realistic setting of Stars Hollow feels like home.

As viewers sink back into the snowy small-town, flurries of witty dialogue, poignant character development, and comforting camera shots of the town gazebo, diner, and dance studio greet them. Husband and wife writing team Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino have once again included the fast-paced one-liners and clever pop culture references that made their coffee-guzzling duo famous. Still, some of the references feel jarring.

As grumpy diner-owner Luke Danes (Scott Patterson) grunts fake Wi-fi passwords at his customers and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) unsuccessfully hosts a slew of newcomer celebrity chefs at her inn, audience members realize that nine years have passed since they last guffawed at these characters’ antics. These forgotten years have ushered in new technology— honestly, the weirdest part of all four episodes might be when sedentary, junk food addict Lorelai shouts “I’ve got my steps!” after beaming down at her iPhone— and new challenges with casting. For example, the rotating cooks at The Dragonfly Inn were weaved into the script due to original chef Sookie’s (Melissa McCarthy) conflicting schedule.

In other words, the beloved Gilmore girls’ long-awaited return to TV isn’t effortless. At times, the glossed-over time leap strains just as much as Lorelai’s obvious, inflexible face lift.

Stars Hollow is still home, but the furniture has been moved around a bit. The business signs and charming houses have faded slightly. Yet, however unlikely, that might just be the best part.

In various ways, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life portrays a desperate attempt to hold on. Viewers see Rory clinging to an old boyfriend in a heartbreaking, but nonetheless moving, no-strings-attached agreement, along with her most notable byline in The New Yorker as she flails while trying to find follow-up success.

Lorelai holds on to an obsessively unchanged kitchen as she navigates the distance between herself and her business partner and best friend, Sookie. She still adamantly occupies her status as an unmarried woman while also in a nine-year, largely undefined relationship with Luke and constantly protests against her mother’s accusations that the two are no more than “roommates.”

And speaking of Lorelai’s mother, Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), the classy housewife and fundraiser organizer undergoes the most drastic, emotional change. The loss of her husband leaves her not only without a partner, but without an identity.

“I don’t know how to live my life. Half of me is gone!” Emily weeps, having traded her designer dresses for hole-ridden jeans.

It’s these little details, like clothing and expert, emotion-packed facial and vocal expressions that unmistakably reveal that the writers and actors still know these characters better than anyone else.

One of the most important elements of Gilmore Girls has always been that it centers on women. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, stands out as no exception. In an industry packed with mindless superhero films— which even Rory and Lorelai poke fun at— and scripts where women often fulfill no role other than love interest or sexy advertising ploy, Gilmore Girls continues to prove what should have been obvious: women are hilarious, complex, flawed, and endlessly fascinating.

So for the numerous fans tuning in only to egg on the battle between #TeamDean, #TeamJess, and #TeamLogan (Rory’s boyfriends throughout the original series), think more deeply before you binge watch. This story was about the Girls all along.



klewis@unews.com