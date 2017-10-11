A winning weekend for Women’s Soccer

A double win for UMKC’s Women Soccer team this weekend brought the Roos to 7-6-1 overall for the season as they defeated Seattle University Sunday afternoon.

Junior midfielder Reighan Childers set the Roos on the scoreboard with a free kick at the 18-minute mark assisted by Maureen Bigsby in the 25th minute of play.

SU tightened up the defense with a three on two attack of junior forward Kelsey Motherhead and senior mid-fielder Kara Priest, but they were no match for the right wing pass and shot to the left side of the net.

Roos shut down Sunday’s match against SU, 3-0, with a power play by junior midfielder Lexie Howard, assisted by Priest. The two teamed up with a dribble up the right side into a cut across the middle nailing a shot from the outside into the box.

Friday night’s match against the Wolverines foreshadowed Sunday night’s momentum as the Roos took down Utah Valley, 3-0.

The first half started out with slow, reaching the 40-minute mark with one shot attempt by each side. As the match went down to 44th minute, freshman forward Nina Stine landed a shot across the field and into the left pocket to set the Roos on the board 1-0.

In the 67th minute of the match, Motherhead came across the field to power the ball past Utah into the right pocket. The second half of the match sent the Wolverines back home with their tails tucked, unable to score as the Roos finished with an impressive 3-0 victory.

The Roos are set to play against The Bakersfield Roadrunners Oct. 13, 2017 at 9 pm CDT in Bakersfield, Calif.