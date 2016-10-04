A Well-Worn Book | UMKC Alumnus Gives a Mesmerizing Talk on Cuban Bookmaking

For a Wednesday evening, the attendance was quite significant for the lecture on Cuban bookmaking. The main talk was given by Jeanne Drewes, Chief of the Binding and Collections Care Division of the Library of Congress. Her talk was a fascinating glimpse into the art of old-fashioned bookmaking and life in a somewhat secluded Cuba. The event itself was a part of the celebrated Founder’s Week.

In overall terms, the reception was well attended. At the beginning of the main lecture there was a short introduction by the Dean of Libraries at UMKC, Bonnie Postlethwaite. She lavished praise on Mrs. Drewes for her bravery in challenging the status quo in terms of how people perceive Cuba and its populace in the United States.

Mrs. Drewes was a vivid storyteller in terms of how she saw life in Cuba. She evidently took notice of how people worked within the Communist system. In reference to some bookmakers there working in a semblance of an assembly line, she said, “They were truly the most Communist people in Cuba that I met.” The generalization that someone is a Communist is rather illustrative of the country in general.

The traveling Mrs. Drewes did there was done primarily in the 1990s and 2000s. She mentioned that while people could travel to Cuba, they couldn’t spend any money there. The quizzical statement reflected how the actual embargo worked on American travelers. Drewes also mentioned that organized religion, until recently, was by and large forbidden in Cuba, although choral recitals were being performed again in a few churches there.

Assistant Dean of Special Collections and Archives at UMKC Stuart Hinds was filled with excitement about the event. “Ms. Drewes gave an engaging and informative talk that featured surprising insights and perspectives,” he said.

Professor Dennis Merrill of the History Department was awash with praise for Drewes’ talk. “I was struck by Jeanne Drewes’ obvious passion for the artistry of the handmade books on the one hand and her embrace of the creativity and determination of the Cuban workers at the Ediciones Vigía cooperative on the other,” Dr. Merrill said. The comment made by Professor Merrill refers to how challenging it was to manufacture the books themselves. It should also be noted that the books were terribly fragile and might have ruptured easily if the hadn’t been encased by the UMKC librarians.

