A Not So Silent Cat Call | Finding the Line Between Attention and Harassment

Sexual harassment has become such an ambiguous topic that ignoring a woman’s presence is now the new offense. Should every woman now expect to be the victim of sexual harassment simply because she is in the company of men?

Take the case of Actress Lena Dunham and New York Giants’ Odell Beckham, Jr. at the Met Gala. Dunham became upset because Beckham decided to scroll through his phone as opposed to engaging in a conversation with the actress.

Dunham decided to voice her offense in a public interview. “He looked at me and determine I was not the [right] type of woman by his standards,” said Dunham. “The vibe was very much like I don’t want to ‘F’ it.”

Please keep in mind that Beckham actually said nothing to the actress during the whole event. Her personal insecurities created a hostile environment only in her head.

Beckham had no idea he had committed an offense, but word had already gotten out that he had sexually discriminated Dunham.

College students are forced to be familiarized with the Title IX training that deals with forms of sexual discrimination and harassment. However it does not deal with incidents of false sexual harassment defense.

Civil Rights Title IX proposes that schools should take a “preponderance of the evidence” to determine the outcome of complaint. That simply means if it is more likely than not for an incident to have happened then disciplinary action should be taken against the accused.

If we are to believe statistics, in a social setting with alcohol influence, someone will undoubtedly be sexually harassed. In this situation no one was, but Dunham felt entitled to the harassment and when not received Dunham proceeded to blame Beckham for the lack of attention.

As a final decision, what Lena Dunham did was dangerous not just to Beckham but to all men. Dunham’s social insecurities were projected on to an innocent person.

After the prevalence of social discussion about this incident, society has to beg the question where do we draw the line for sexual harassment and discrimination?

