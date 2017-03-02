A College-Aged Christian on Faith, Feeling God’s Presence and Voting for Trump

Q: Take me to the inception of your faith. When did you start believing and why?

A: Because they had donuts, free donuts, and my step father’s friend invited our family and that’s how we started attending church.

Going to a church retreat, that was my first time really hearing and understanding about who Jesus claimed he was and what he had done. I remember praying and feeling an overwhelming sense of the presence of God.

Q: For the people that the presence of God is not on their grid, could you describe it ­­— maybe physically?

A: In that moment it felt like God himself came near me and hugged me and let me know that he was there. It’s like the toastiest warm blanket on a cold night. You never want to leave.

Q: So, you had a desire to be Godly, but you weren’t seeing that happening in your life? What changed for you?

A: I would say it wasn’t any one point, but I rounded the corner and that turning point was when I came here and in doing my internship at IHOP, Onething internship for six months.

[Onething] is a six month internship where you spend upwards of twenty, thirty hours in the place of prayer and worship, reading the Bible, hearing teaching about Jesus, discussing him and doing it with a bunch of people the same age. That internship was a context for me to get to come before God and be like, this is who I am and I need you.

Q: In college, statistically, a lot of people who were raised in a Christian environment are no longer Christians. For you, what were the challenges coming into the college environment?

A: This is my fifth college, honestly my first time in college I was one of those statistics. My intention when going in to college was, ‘I’m just going to do my own thing.’ I wanted to escape church, following Jesus, any of that because all of my faith up to that point hadn’t changed me.

Q: What has your experience at UMKC been? Have you felt respected? Have you had any crazy stories?

A: I would say it’s been both ends of the spectrum in terms of feeling very welcomed and feeling like a pariah. Because for someone to say that they’re Christian, there are a lot of things that they could believe. I don’t like to label myself as a conservative. For me, whatever’s in the Bible, that’s what I believe.

Q: Would you say that sometimes there’s an assumption that because you’re a Christian you’re a conservative?

A: I would say it’s not that, the word conservative is so eroded. I’m not a Christian because I’m a conservative. I’m a Christian and I happen to have some conservative values.

On the other end, I got into a pretty intense conversation about abortion —this was two days after the presidential election — it was painful for me. The whole entire election process was painful for me because I will always vote one way according to a few core issues, especially in terms of abortion.

I knew that I had to wrestle over voting for a Trump presidency and what that would mean. But I knew that in so many other ways I wasn’t supporting what I believed in. I knew that I’m the son of an immigrant, I’m a second generation American. I knew I was voting for a presidency that was anti-immigration. That was most likely going to cut funding for urban policies that favored helping those who are underprivileged, who are poor.

So it was so painful for me because I knew that my vote was not something I made in full confidence.

