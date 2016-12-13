Almost Christmas brings the laughs and warms the heart

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, Almost Christmas is just the movie you need. There are jokes around every corner and the entire storyline is relatable in one way or another.

I’m going to be honest, I was quite skeptical that the film would be too similar to This Christmas which was released in 2007, but I was pleasantly surprised that it held its own.

If you’re looking for a good laugh or a good cry, Almost Christmas has both. It takes viewers on the journey of a family of five children having their first Christmas after the death of their mother.

The film has an amazing cast including Mo’Nique, Gabrielle Union, DC Young Fly, Danny Glover and more. Each family member brought to life by the cast adds an interesting dynamic: there’s the crazy Aunt who keeps everyone laughing, the uptight sister who thinks her life is so perfect, and the loving father who is just trying to keep his family together.

The father, Walter (Danny Glover) makes the audience’s heart melt through the entire movie as he tries to replicate his beloved wife sweet potato pie, which he (spoilers!) masters in the end.

There are quite a few suspenseful moments as well. Viewers will more than likely be on the edge of their seats, wondering what’s going to happen next.

The film is great for a date night or for the more adult crowd due to its occasional profanity and sexual gestures. Overall, I would give it a four out of five rating. It was slightly predictable at moments, which kept it from receiving a five. If you’re looking for a film that keeps you entertained while also bringing you Christmas joy, you won’t be disappointed.

